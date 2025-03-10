Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Mar 10: After rejecting Sanjay’s offer, Armaan lands an odd job

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, March 10: The episode begins with the Poddars discussing their respective problems—pending property tax, medical insurance for family members, and more. Armaan expresses that, despite being away from the Poddar family, he still feels responsible for them. Abhira encourages him to check on them. Armaan manages to resolve the issues at the Poddar house.

When he returns, Abhira serves him breakfast. Before leaving, he asks her to wish him luck. Abhira says she would have given him curd for good luck if she had some. Armaan smiles and tells her that the breakfast she made is enough. Before heading out, he notices her broken footwear.

Meanwhile, at the Poddar house, Rohit points out that the family is struggling without Armaan. When Vidya tries to stop him, he insists that the elders are responsible for the situation. Kaveri steps in and asks Rohit to be more respectful toward Vidya.

Seeing Abhira’s damaged footwear, Armaan feels guilty about leaving his career in law. He worries that she is facing hardships because of him. However, Abhira reassures him, saying she doesn’t need money to be happy. She believes that wealth makes life dull and that she enjoys the challenges they face together. She then encourages Armaan to focus on his job interview. Before leaving, Armaan once again notices her broken footwear.

At the interview, Armaan is surprised to see that Sanjay is the one conducting it. Sanjay starts questioning him, and Armaan wonders why his legal knowledge is being tested. The manager explains that they need a lawyer for their firm. Armaan refuses the offer, but Sanjay insists on speaking to him privately.

Meanwhile, Abhira continues teaching tuition classes and impresses her students.

Sanjay tries to convince Armaan to accept the job, reminding him that he is nothing without the Poddars. He even points out that Abhira is the one managing the household now. However, Armaan refuses, telling Sanjay that he cannot afford him. Later, Sanjay tells Kaveri that Armaan will soon realize he cannot survive without them.

Back home, Abhira hurts her foot but decides to see a doctor only after Armaan secures a job. She remains hopeful that she will get money from RK's cases soon.

Armaan finds work at a garage and earns Rs. 5,000 in commission. Although he hesitates initially, he remembers Abhira's words and accepts the offer. He feels proud of his earnings.

Later, Manisha meets Abhira, who apologizes on Abhir’s behalf. Manisha expresses hope that Abhir and Kiara’s marriage will succeed. She adds that she cannot be upset with Abhira because of Abhir. When Manisha offers her money, Abhira refuses, confident that Armaan will soon find a stable job. The episode ends here.

The episode was watched on Hotstar.