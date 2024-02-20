EXCLUSIVE: Vishal Mishra to perform at Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's sangeet ceremony; arrives at Goa airport

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are all set to get married in Goa tomorrow and pre-wedding celebrations are in full swing. Pinkvilla has been consistently sharing updates regarding one of the hottest weddings of the season and now we are here with another exclusive. Vishal Mishra whose romantic song Pehle Bhi Main from Animal became a rage among the audience is all set to perform at the Sangeet ceremony of Rakul and Jackky.

Vishal Mishra to perform at Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's sangeet

Vishal Mishra will be making the sangeet night of Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani even more special with his romantic voice as the singer will be performing at the event. The singer has already arrived at the Goa airport where he was seen happily posing with fans. From the airport, he went straight to the venue i.e. ITC Grand Hotel in South Goa.

Star-studded Pre-wedding festivities of Rakul and Jackky

While industry friends of Rakul-Jackky like Varun Dhawan - Natasha Dalal, Bhumi Pednekar, and Esha Deol arrived in Goa on Feb 18, more stars like Arjun Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana-Tahira Kashyap, David Dhawan, Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra also arrived today to be a part of the Mehendi and Sangeet ceremony along with the main wedding event tomorrow

Pinkvilla was the first to reveal that Shilpa and Raj will be setting the stage on fire by performing together on a Punjabi wedding mashup at the Sangeet ceremony tonight.

DJ Ganesh to perform at the Mehendi, Sangeet and Reception

Earlier today, Pinkvilla exclusively revealed that DJ Ganesh who has performed at several celeb functions like Karan Johar's birthday party, Isha Ambani's engagement party, and even Sidharth-Kiara's wedding will perform at the mehendi, sangeet, and reception of Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani.

Jackky to dedicate a song to Rakul

As per Bombay Times, the groom-to-be, Jackky will be surprising his bride-to-be Rakul with a heartfelt song which will be an ode to their love story. A source shared with the publication, “Jackky has poured his heart into this love song for Rakul and it will be an important part of the celebration. He wanted to gift her something meaningful and unforgettable. The song promises to be a musical celebration of Jackky and Rakul’s union and the beginning of their beautiful journey together.”

The Bollywood-themed Sangeet ceremony of Rakul and Jackky

As per Indian Express, it will be a Bollywood-themed Sangeet ceremony of Rakul and Jackky which will begin tonight at 8 PM. To set the mood the ceremony will have a lineup of popular Hindi songs. The dress code for all the attendees is shimmery attire which will add further to the sparkle of the event.

More about Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding

It was in 2021, that the couple officially confirmed their relationship on social media by sharing their romantic pictures. After dating for several years, they are now finally getting married on February 21. Exclusive insights from Pinkvilla unveil their wedding hashtag is #ABDONOBHAGNA-NI which hints at the unique celebration with a beachside setting.