120 Bahadur Teaser Out: Farhan Akhtar as Major Shaitan Singh aims to fight against 3000 Chinese troops till 'last bullet'

The much-awaited teaser of 120 Bahadur is finally out. The makers of the upcoming film unveiled the teaser of the Farhan Akhtar-led movie on Tuesday. Based on the Battle of Rezang La during the 1962 Indo-China War, 120 Bahadur stars Farhan as Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, PVC. Needless to say, the teaser is gripping and gives a tribute to the bravery of the Indian Army.

Advertisement

Farhan Akhtar shines in 120 Bahadur teaser

Farhan Akhtar took to Instagram to share the teaser of his upcoming movie, 120 Bahadur. "Yeh wardi sirf himmat nahin, balidaan bhi maangti hai! Based on the incredible true story is a war forged in snow and sealed with sacrifice. 120 Bahadur, teaser out now. Releasing in cinemas near you on 21st Nov, 2025," his post reads.

The 2-minute-8-second video begins with an army officer asking, "Rezang La mein 18 November ko kya hua tha?" A soldier recalls the 'true story' about China's attack on India and how Major Shaitan Singh remained unfazed in the -24 degree Celsius temperature in snow.

Farhan Akhtar roars as a fierce soldier: "Hum pichche nahin hatenge"

The actor impresses the audience with his look and performance as a fierce soldier. Farhan, who plays Major Shaitan Singh in the film, vows to fight against the 3000 Chinese troops till the last bullet, his last step, and his last drop of blood.

Advertisement

In the teaser, Farhan as Major Shaitan Singh says, "Mere pitaji ne kaha the, yeh wardi sirf himmat nahin, balidaan bhi maangti hai! Aaj wo waqt aa gaya hai. Mujhe aakhiri goli, aakhiri kadam aur apne khoon ki aakhiri boond tak ladna manzoor hai magar pichche hatna nahin." "Hum pichche nahin hatenge."

The teaser highlighting courage and sacrifice ends with Farhan hailing "Radha Krishan ki jay" along with other Indian soldiers.

A brief about 120 Bahadur

Directed by Razneesh Ghai, 120 Bahadur also features Vivan Bhatena and Ankit Siwach. The upcoming war film will hit the screens on November 21, 2025. It is jointly produced under the banners of Excel Entertainment and Trigger Happy Studios.

120 Bahadur marks the theatrical comeback of Farhan Akhtar after six years. He last worked as an actor in The Sky Is Pink, which was released in cinemas in 2019. His movie, Toofaan, premiered on Amazon Prime Video in 2021.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Farhan Akhtar and team gear up to launch 120 Bahadur teaser in August; Will screen with War 2