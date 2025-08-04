4 Hindi films releasing in theatres this week: Heer Express to Andaaz 2

A new week has begun, and as we approach Friday, the excitement and confusion among movie lovers are on the rise. This week, four Bollywood films are hitting the theaters, and if your weekend plan is to watch a film with your family, then keep scrolling to look at the list that will help you pick one out of them.

1. Heer Express

Heer Express is set to release on August 8, 2025, across India. The director is Umesh Shukla, who has also created films like OMG and 102 Not Out. It is a family entertainer suitable for all age groups, debuting Divita Juneja as Heer Walia. The story revolves around her, who plays a young chef striving to fulfil her mother’s dream by moving abroad.

Pritt Kamani plays her love interest. The film also stars Ashutosh Rana, Gulshan Grover, Sanjay Mishra and Meghna Malik.

2. Andaaz 2

Andaaz 2 is a sequel to the 2003 hit film starring Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar and Lara Dutta. This film features an entirely new cast, with debutant Aayush Kumar, Akaisha and Natasha Fernandez. The film centers around a struggling musician whose journey becomes complicated by a love triangle.

3. Udaipur Files

Starring Vijay Raaz, the film was originally titled Gyanvapi Files: A Tailor’s Murder Story. It was earlier supposed to be released on July 11, but after the Delhi High Court's stay order, the film was not released. This was due to the concerns over communal harmony and the ongoing trial associated with the case. The film dramatises the real-life June 2022 murder of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur.

4. Zora

Zora is directed by Rajiv Rai, who is known for directing thriller films like Gupt, Mohra, Tridev and Vishwatma. It stars Ravinder Kuharas, Karanveer Khullar, Sofia Parveen and Nikhil Dewan. This film also marks the comeback of Rajiv Rai in Bollywood.

