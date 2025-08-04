Priyanka Chopra returns to India with daughter Malti Marie, takes her to Mahesh Babu's SSMB29 sets in Hyderabad

Priyanka Chopra, who lives in Los Angeles with her husband, Nick Jonas, and daughter, Malti Marie, had been busy with her Hollywood projects in recent years. Priyanka is now all set to make her comeback in the Indian cinema after a long time. The actress has reached Hyderabad with her daughter Malti Marie to shoot for her upcoming film, SSMB29, directed by SS Rajamouli.

Advertisement

Priyanka Chopra reaches Hyderabad to shoot for SSMB29

On Monday, Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to share the news of her arrival in India. In one of her Instagram stories, PeeCee and Malti can be seen sitting inside a car. We see a glimpse of PeeCee holding her daughter Malti’s hand during the ride. The munchkin is wearing a beautiful pink dress with white leggings.

“Mama and Malti,” her caption reads.

In the second Instagram story, Priyanka’s three-year-old daughter can be seen gazing out of the car window with her back in front of the camera. She is wearing a white outfit.

The global icon touched down in the city, saying, “Hyderabad we made it.”

All about SSMB29

Directed by SS Rajamouli, SSMB29 is touted to be among the most ambitious films of Indian cinema. It stars Mahesh Babu, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Priyanka Chopra in the leads.

SSMB29 team resumes shoot for the forest adventure in August 2025. Mahesh Babu has undergone extensive physical training for SS Rajamouli’s next, and Priyanka’s dates were locked in after a long coordination.

Advertisement

SSMB29 is scheduled to hit the big screens in the summer 2027.

Priyanka Chopra’s work front

Priyanka Chopra is best known for movies like Aitraaz, Bajirao Mastani, Don, Mary Kom, Dil Dhadakne Do, and more. Her last Hindi release was The Sky Is Pink, which was released in 2019. PeeCee was last seen in the American action comedy, Heads of State, this year.

Priyanka is also reportedly making a comeback in the Krrish franchise starring Hrithik Roshan. The actress has been roped in for the fourth installment of the series, Krrish 4. She also has two Hollywood films in the pipeline, namely, The Bluff and Judgment Day.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra rings in 43rd birthday with 'greatest gifts' husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie: PICS