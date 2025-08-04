Disha Patani gives a bold twist to Jiya Jale with her sensuous moves – Netizens say ‘You set me on fire’

Disha Patani is one of the most stunning and gorgeous actresses in Bollywood. She often stuns everyone with her bold fashion choices and workout videos. But this time, we bet her fans will be left speechless after watching her sensuous dance video. The actress is trying her hand at chair dance, and it screams hotness in the entire 1-minute clip.

Disha Patani’s dancing reel

Disha Patani shared a clip of her dancing wearing black shorts and a black sports bra. She left her hair open and completed her look with black boots. The video featured her along with her teacher, who also looked lovely while dancing. The Baaghi 2 actress’s moves are so s*xy that we bet your eyes are going to be fixated on her.

Sharing this video, Patani wrote, “First time trying it, will keep practicing with the s*xiest teacher.” The moment she shared this video, fans took to the comments section and showered love. Many posted fire emojis and love-struck emojis. Some of them wrote, “Too bold to handle’. Another one wrote, “You set me on fire, Disha.”

Disha Patani’s personal life

The actress, who was earlier rumored to be dating Tiger Shroff, broke up with him in 2023. It was in the same year that her pictures and videos exploring Mumbai with K-pop star Jackson Wang went viral. He was in India to attend the Lollapalooza, and since then, the speculation of his relationship with the actress has been doing the rounds.

But during his recent visit to India, Wang appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show. The host Kapil Sharma asked him about his romantic relationship with Patani, where the K-pop star confirmed that they are just friends. He also revealed he is currently single.

Disha Patani’s work front

On the work front, Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that Disha Patani is going to be seen in a cameo role in Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj’s actioner film, which also stars Triptii Dimri. It is said that the actress will appear in 2 peppy songs in the film along with the actor.

Sources close to the shoot have revealed exciting details. Huge sets have been built for both songs. Fans can expect two mass dance dhamaka numbers. This marks the first time Shahid Kapoor and Disha Patani will share the screen together.

