Special Ops 2’s thrilling teaser just dropped; here’s where you can watch new season of Kay Kay Menon-led series

Special Ops is one of the most popular series on OTT. Starring Kay Kay Menon in the lead role, it’s an action espionage thriller. The show is now set to return for its new season. A thrilling teaser of Special Ops 2 has just been dropped. The series will arrive digitally very soon. Read on to find out more details.

Advertisement

Where to Watch Special Ops 2

The announcement of the OTT release of Special Ops 2 was made by its streaming service across social media platforms. The Kay Kay Menon-led series is slated to premiere on JioHotstar. The release date is yet to be announced. The audience can enjoy the gripping story from the comfort of their homes.

Official Teaser and Plot of Special Ops 2

The official teaser of Special Ops 2 was released by the makers today, May 15, 2025. The 30-second teaser offers a brief glimpse of the cast. Kay Kay Menon returns as Himmat Singh. Karan Tacker, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Vinay Pathak, Saiyami Kher, and more are also seen in the action-packed sneak peek. The text in the video stated, “India’s most loved show is coming back soon…”

The caption of the post read, “Himmat and the team is back! #HotstarSpecials #SpecialOps2, coming soon, only on #JioHotstar.”

Watch the official teaser here!

Advertisement

Special Ops follows a team of agents who track down terrorists and bring them to justice.

Cast and Crew of Special Ops 2

Alongside Kay Kay Menon, the stellar cast of Special Ops 2 includes Prakash Raj, Vinay Pathak, Karan Tacker, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saiyami Kher, Muzammil Ibrahim, Tota Roy Choudhury, Parmeet Sethi, Kali Prasad Mukherjee, Dalip Tahil, Arif Zakaria, Vikkas Manaktala, Shikha Talsania, Gautami Kapoor, Kamakshi Bhat, and Revathi Pillai.

The show is created by Neeraj Pandey.

ALSO READ: The Royals Season 2: Ishaan Khatter, Bhumi Pednekar-led series to follow Call Me Bae way with official announcement? Find out