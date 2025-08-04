After Aanand L Rai, Dhanush slams producers for Raanjhanaa’s AI-altered ending: ‘This is not the film I committed to’

Sonam Kapoor and Dhanush starter Raanjhanaa has been making headlines for sometime because of its AI-altered version climax. The production house has reportedly re-released a he film with a different climax with the help of AI. Earlier, director Aanand L Rai had slammed the production house for this step, and now the South superstar has condemned this act and said ‘this is not the film he had signed for.’

Advertisement

Dhanush’s wishes for stricter regulations to prevent such practices in future

Taking to his X handle, Dhanush shared a long note expressing his disappointment over the altered climax. He revealed that this has completely disturbed him. “This alternate ending has stripped the film of its very soul, and the concerned parties went ahead with it despite my clear objection. This is not the film I committed to 12 years ago.”

He further added that the use of AI is deeply concerning for both art and artists and it threatens the integrity of storytelling and the legacy of cinema. He concluded by wishing for stricter regulations in order to prevent such practises in future.

What did director Aanand L Rai say in his Instagram post?

Taking to his Instagram handle, Aanand L Rai shared a picture of Sonam Kapoor and Dhanush from the sets of the film. Sharing this old gem, he wrote a long note about what he feels after seeing the AI-altered version of Raanjhanaa. He wrote, “The past three weeks have been surreal, and deeply upsetting. To watch Raanjhanaa, a film born out of care, conflict, collaboration, and creative risk, be altered, repackaged, and re-released without my knowledge or consent has been nothing short of devastating. What makes it worse is the complete ease and casualness with which it’s been done.”

Advertisement

What is the fiasco around the AI-altered version?

As most of us know, Raanjhanaa did not have a happy ending. So, the production banner Eros International Media made a drastic move and altered the tragic ending into a happy one. The production house announced that the Tamil version of the film will now offer a different climax, which is created with AI assistance.

ALSO READ: After wife Priya, Sunjay Kapur’s stepdaughter Safira changes her Instagram name amid Rs 30,000 crore property battle