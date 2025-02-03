Anurag Basu drops exciting update on Aashiqui 3 as Kartik Aaryan's romantic saga gears up for filming

The Aashiqui franchise has captured hearts with its fresh love stories and unforgettable music albums. The first film featured Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal, while the second, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur, became a massive hit. The third installment will see Kartik Aaryan taking the lead. Recently, Anurag Basu shared that filming for Aashiqui 3 will begin next month, setting the stage for another romantic saga.

In a chat with ANI, Anurag Basu gave a fresh update on the highly anticipated Kartik Aaryan-starrer Aashiqui 3. The filmmaker revealed that shooting hasn’t 'started shooting yet' but confirmed that the team will begin filming next month.

He said, "We will start the shoot next month." Currently, the filmmaker is focused on the pre-production phase, getting everything in place for the musical saga.

In the same interview, Anurag Basu also drew a comparison between the Hindi film industry and the Korean film industry, describing both as 'young'. He pointed out that while global attention is starting to notice Indian cinema, it still has a long journey ahead. According to him, mainstream Bollywood films are primarily aimed at the Indian diaspora, and we haven't yet achieved the same international reach that the Korean film industry enjoys.

He highlighted that while Korean movies have found a global audience, Indian films are still mainly watched by Indians and a select few international cinema enthusiasts. Anurag emphasized that the industry's focus remains on box office numbers for weekends, rather than broadening its appeal worldwide.

Advertisement

In September 2022, Kartik Aaryan officially announced Aashiqui 3. The actor took to Instagram to share a sneak peek of the third installment, and with a heartfelt caption, he wrote, "Ab Tere Bin Ji Lenge Hum Zeher Zindagi Ka Pi Lenge Hum Aashiqui3 This one is going to be Heart-wrenching !! My First with Basu Da."

In addition to Aashiqui 3, Anurag Basu is also working on the sequel to his 2007 hit Life in a Metro, titled Metro In Dino. This anthology film features an impressive cast, including Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, and Konkona Sen Sharma in key roles.