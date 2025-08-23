Anurag Kashyap says Hindi film industry thinks of him as 'Bad News', finds acceptance and 'non-judgemental love' in the South

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of depression and alcoholism.

Anurag Kashyap recently talked about how working on the Malayalam film Rifle Club changed his life. The filmmaker revealed receiving acceptance from South filmmakers, which motivated him to overcome alcoholism and put him on the right track.

In a recent podcast with Sudhir Srinivasan, Anurag Kashyap highlighted that he has overcome depression and is now back on the right track. When asked what helped him, the filmmaker said, "One thing I did was I stopped watching Hindi films. I started watching a lot of first-time filmmaker films and a lot of Malayalam films. Something very strange happened when I went to shoot Rifle Club, that was a life-changing experience for me…”

Further, the Gangs of Wasseypur director revealed Hindi filmmakers were avoiding him and thinking of him as bad news. He added, “So many filmmakers who I am inspired by came to the screening of my film Kennedy. But in the Hindi film industry, people have been avoiding me. Because they think I am bad news. Because I have no filter, and if they get associated with me, then they might not get backing from a studio. But here in the south, they have so much love for me, and they are saying that we are here because we used to watch your films."

He continued, "Suddenly, things like [that made me think] why am I in a place where I am told that people are talking about your alcoholism, people are talking about your depression, people are thinking that you are losing your way. They are coming to be my saviour, to save me from myself.”

For the unversed, Anurag Kashyap has moved to the South now. The filmmaker is gearing up for the release of Nisaanchi on September 18. He also wished to direct one film each in Malayalam and Tamil.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for this.

