Carry On Jatta actor-comedian Jaswinder Bhalla passes away at 65, Gippy Grewal and Sonam Bajwa express grief

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Popular Punjabi comedian Jaswinder Bhalla passed away at the age of 65. The renowned personality breathed his last this morning (August 22) in a hospital. The actor has worked in numerous films over the years and has made significant contributions to the Punjabi film industry. He has a loyal fan following who admire his work and shower praise on him. The news of his sudden demise has left the industry in shock and heartbroken.

Advertisement

Jaswinder Bhalla passes away at 65

According to an India TV report, Jaswinder Bhalla was undergoing treatment at Fortis Hospital in Mohali, Punjab. He was 65 years old and was unwell for several days. He passed away today, leaving a profound grief in the hearts of many. Renowned for his impeccable comic timing, satire and cultural commentary, Jaswinder emerged to be a beloved figure.

It is also reported that Bhalla's last rites will be held on August 23 at 12 PM at the Balongi cremation ground in Mohali. A large number of fans and artists are expected to gather for his final farewell.

Gippy Grewal and Sonam Bajwa react

Gippy Grewal, who worked with Jaswinder Bhalla in Carry on Jatta 3, expressed his shock and disbelief over latter's demise. The actor shared an emotional note paying tribute to Bhalla and wrote, "It’s very hard to believe. I’m in shock. He was like a father, mentor, and the talented actor to us in the whole industry, creating memories and enjoying moments like family."

Advertisement

The actor added, "Our bond was very strong. This is the worst news. May he rest in peace. All my strength to the family. His legacy will live on through his work, and his impact on our lives will never be forgotten. I’ll cherish the memories we shared and the lessons he taught me. You will always be in my heart @jaswinderbhalla Bhaji."

Sonam Bajwa, who was also in Carry on Jatta 3 as the female protagonist, penned an emotional note remembering the late actor. She wrote, "Deeply saddended to hear about the passing of Jaswinder Bhalla Ji. It was an honour to share the screen with such a legendary artist and the person he was. My Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. He will always be remembered. Rest in peace sir."

About Jaswinder Bhalla's professional life

The veteran actor began his acting stint in 1988 with the hit comedy series Chhankata. He then won hearts with his stint in iconic comedies like Dulha Bhatti, and even worked in Jaspal Bhatti's Hindi-language comedy, Mahaul Theek Hai (1999).

Advertisement

Over the years, he appeared in some of the biggest Punjabi hits such as Jatt and Juliet, Sardaar Ji, and Carry On Jatta. His portrayal of Advocate Dhillon in the three Carry On Jatta films made him a household name

About Jaswinder Bhalla's personal life

Jaswinder Bhalla is married to Parmdeep Bhalla, a Fine Arts teacher. She often accompanied him to various events and awards shows. The couple has two children.

Their son, Pukhraj Bhalla, has also followed his father's footsteps and made a name for himself in Punjabi cinema as both an actor and singer. Pukhraj's recent film, Mahi Mera Nikka Jeha, was released in 2022.

Also, his daughter Ashpreet Kaur is married and currently settled in Norway. Although she has been away from the limelight, she remained deeply connected with her father and his work.

ALSO READ: Carry on Jatta 3 box office collection: Smashes single day record again on Saturday, Earns 30 crores worldwide