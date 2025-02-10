Hrithik Roshan’s ladylove Saba Azad gives sarcastic reply to troll taunting her about being ‘official GF of Greek God’; ‘Maybe in your world...’

Hrithik Roshan’s girlfriend Saba Azad is a talented singer and actress. Despite this fact, her work skills are often overlooked for her relationship with a successful actor. Most recently, the actress gave a sarcastic reply after a troll took a jibe at the announcement of her second season of Who’s Your Gynac and taunted her about being a girlfriend of Roshan.

On Sunday, February 9, Saba Azad took to her Instagram stories and shared the comment made by an internet user on the announcement post of her upcoming show, Who's Your Gynac Season 2. The user wrote, "@whokunalthakur I thought season 2 would never come, after all @sabazad Madam Ji is the official girlfriend of the Greek God. But now I am very excited for the next season," followed by laughter, heart eye, and a red heart emoji.

This comment of the user clearly didn’t go well with Saba who was quick to give it back. She replied, "Ok sumit ji uncle ji ji!! Maybe in your world when people fall in love they become incapacitated and landlords stop asking for rent and the need to put food on ones own table magically evaporates!! Wah!!" followed by multiple clap and exploding head emoji.

Saba Azad’s reply to troll

It was just a few days back that the second season of Saba Azad’s Who’s Your Gynac was announced with the trailer which focuses on Vidushi’s (Saba Azad) father advising her to take a job as an assistant gynecologist, but she decides to follow her path by starting her clinic.

She meets patients with unique problems but finds it difficult to manage her clinic. Despite her hard work, she struggles to keep it running, leaving her feeling frustrated and searching for answers.

The trailer and announcement of Who's Your Gynac

Directed by Himali Shah, the upcoming season will soon start streaming on MX player.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have been in a relationship for over three years now. In a post shared on her Instagram last year, Azad had questioned about living in the dark ages where one could presume that “a woman in a relationship with a successful partner” no longer has to put food on her own table, pay bills or take care of herself and her family.