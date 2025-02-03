Shah Rukh Khan unveils title of Aryan Khan’s directorial debut series as The Ba***ds of Bollywood; don’t miss father-son duo’s hilarious banter

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is set to make his directorial debut with a web series. The superstar recently unveiled the title of the show as The Ba***ds of Bollywood. The title reveal video was filled with hilarious banter between the father-son duo as Aryan took the director’s seat and guided SRK.

Today, February 3, 2025, the title of the upcoming series The Ba***ds of Bollywood was unveiled at the Next on Netflix event. The announcement video is also available to watch on social media platforms.

The 2-minute, 10-second video introduces Shah Rukh Khan in style. Dressed in all black, he begins to say his lines but is immediately ‘cut’ by the director. SRK is constantly asked to give another take by changing emotions, voice, pace, etc. The director even stops him from spreading his arms. The person is revealed as a smiling Aryan Khan.

SRK finally tells everyone to watch and learn. He says, “Picture toh saalon se baaki hai, lekin show ab shuru hoga (The picture is pending for years, but the show will start now).” He calls it “the biggest, baddest, bravest, wackiest, funniest, cheekiest, maddest, filmiest show on earth” before revealing the title. The end of the video was hilarious as Aryan tells his dad that he didn’t roll the camera and they would have to do another take.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood is created and directed by Aryan Khan. It is produced by Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment. The series showcases what lies behind the glamorous world of the Hindi film industry.

The synopsis read, “An ambitious outsider and his friends navigate the larger-than-life yet uncertain world of Bollywood. The series blends self-aware humor with a high-stakes narrative — and promises a host of unforgettable cameos, blockbuster thrills and an adventurous ride into the world of Indian cinema.”

Last year, during the announcement of the series, Shah Rukh Khan encouraged Aryan by saying, “Go forth and entertain people Aryan and remember, There’s No business like Show business!!”

The show is scheduled to premiere on Netflix, but the release date is yet to be announced.