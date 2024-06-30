Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Soon-to-be married couple's Sangeet ceremony to portray their love story

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant recently had a grand cruise pre-wedding that took place from Italy to France. The couple is now gearing up for their wedding in July.

Ahead of their big day, a report mentioned that their Sangeet ceremony will portray the couple's love story featuring dance performances.

Details about Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Sangeet ceremony

According to India Today TV, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Sangeet ceremony will include dance performances by friends of the soon-to-be-married couple.

Sources also said that both parties will portray Anant and Radhika's love story, capturing how they met and planned to spend the rest of their lives with each other.

Speaking more about the ceremony, it will have songs that would be a mix of Western and Bollywood, comprising Radhika's favorites Katy Perry, Britney Spears, Rihanna, and more. The ceremony is also likely to have performances from Bollywood stars invited to attend the pre-wedding festivity.

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding invitation card

The wedding invitation card for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's July wedding surfaced on social media. The video captures a red box with a door, opening to the enclosed invitation.

We can also see a silver mandir decorated with yellow LED lights inside it. The grand card also features idols of Lord Ganesha, Radha-Krishna, and Goddess Durga. Furthermore, we can also see the mandir adorned with tiny bells and a dome with striking carvings.

There is also a page in red with an invitation for Anant and Radhika’s big day. The invite further follows the photographs of Lord Radha Krishna, Goddess Durga, Lord Vishnu-Goddess Lakshmi, and Goddess Durga including the details of the functions on the other side.

One can see the bottom of the box which includes a silver box, a beautiful mesh work mat, and a wedding favor with a woven scarf packed in a white cloth.

More about Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will tie the knot in a grand ceremony in Mumbai on July 12 followed by a Shubh Aashirwad on Saturday, July 13. The final event, Mangal Utsav, or the wedding reception, is scheduled for Sunday, July 14.

