Salman Khan used to cry on Tere Naam sets? Sameer Anjaan shares an unheard anecdote

Back in 2002, Salman Khan's breakup rumors were all over the media. During the same time, he was shooting for Tere Naam, which turned out to be a landmark movie of his career. The tragic love story had a soulful music album, which is relevant even in today's times. In a recent podcast with Shubhankar Mishra, veteran Lyricist Sameer Anjaan, who penned the title track of Tere Naam, revealed an unheard anecdote of Salman Khan.

Sameer Anjaan shares why Salman Khan used to cry on Tere Naam sets

Sameer Anjaan revealed that Tere Naam's title track was inspired by Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai's breakup. He said, “Title track unko dhayan main rakhke nahi likhwaya gaya tha. Voh jo likhwaya gaya tha, voh asli jo unki kahani tuti thi Aishwarya se. (The title track wasn’t written with him in mind. What was actually written reflected his real heartbreak with Aishwarya Rai, and before giving a shot.)”

He underlined that the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor used to cry on the sets before every shot. “Voh gaana Himesh Reshammiya ko bulake, Salman shot dene se pehle gawaate the aur rote the (Salman would call Himesh to sing the song and then cry listening to it),” Sameer added.

When the host asked whether he was exaggerating or if it really happened, the popular lyricist said, “Voh kehte tu aa aur yeh gaana mujhe suna. Especially Kyun Kisi Ko Vafa Ke Badle Vafa Nahi Milti, unko laga ki yeh gaana vahan tak pahunchna chahiye, yeh mera dard hai. Set pe, Salman rote the yeh gaana sunke, uske baad shot dene jaate the. Ki yaar yeh hai, ekdum zakham taza tha unka uss time.”

(He would say, ‘Come here and sing this song for me. Especially the song ’Why doesn’t one get loyalty in return for loyalty?' He felt that this song should reach Aishwarya, as it expressed his pain. On set, Salman would cry after listening to this song and then go to give his shot. His wound was quite fresh, and he was hurting.)

Sameer Anjaan teams up with Salman Khan for Battle of Galwan

For the unversed, Sameer Anjaan shares a great camaraderie with Salman Khan. The two have worked together in several movies. The lyricist mentioned that he is teaming up with Bhaijaan and Himesh Reshammiya again for Battle of Galwan. Sameer ensured that the music was well-crafted and predicted it would be a huge hit upon release.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan on his battle with Trigeminal Neuralgia: 'Lara Dutta removed a strand of hair from my face, and I felt immense pain'