Thamma Trailer OUT: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna are star-crossed lovers in epic horror vampire story

Thamma, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles, is slated to release in theaters on October 21, 2025, coinciding with Diwali this year. Ahead of its release, the film’s makers have finally unveiled its trailer, and it is simply spectacular.

The 2-minute and 54-second trailer promises us an epic tale of horror, action, and romance, balanced with quirky comedy of the cinematic universe. With major cameos from other characters in Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU), Thamma surely looks like a fun watch.

Watch Thamma trailer here