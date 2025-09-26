EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan and Luv Ranjan set to reunite EXCLUSIVE: Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari run time locked EXCLUSIVE: Crew 2 in the making EXCLUSIVE: Tere Ishk Mein Teaser Out With Kantara EXCLUSIVE: Karanvir Malhotra joins King EXCLUSIVE: Awarapan 2 begins in Bangkok EXCLUSIVE: Mastiii 4 Teaser Locked EXCLUSIVE: Arjun Das in talks for Don 3 Box Office: Jolly LLB 3 hits Rs 50 crore in 3 days flat Box Office: Jolly LLB 3 headed to emerge a HIT

Thamma Trailer OUT: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna are star-crossed lovers in epic horror vampire story

Thamma is the upcoming fifth installment of the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles.

By Goutham S
Updated on Sep 26, 2025  |  06:40 PM IST |  89K
Thamma Trailer
Thamma Trailer (PC: Maddock Films, X)

Thamma, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles, is slated to release in theaters on October 21, 2025, coinciding with Diwali this year. Ahead of its release, the film’s makers have finally unveiled its trailer, and it is simply spectacular.

The 2-minute and 54-second trailer promises us an epic tale of horror, action, and romance, balanced with quirky comedy of the cinematic universe. With major cameos from other characters in Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU), Thamma surely looks like a fun watch.

Watch Thamma trailer here


Credits: YouTube (Maddock Films)

