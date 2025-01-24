PHOTOS: 6 Celebrity Spottings Of The Day; Randhir Kapoor-Babita visit Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor's house, Shraddha Kapoor hits the gym
Randhir Kapoor and Babita visited Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's house. Shraddha Kapoor makes a visit to gym. Here are the celebrity sightings of the day.
Just like most days, January 23, 2025, also saw several Bollywood celebs out and about in the city. The paparazzi spotted Randhir Kapoor and Babita visiting ailing Saif Ali Khan at his Bandra house. Actress Shraddha Kapoor was also visited post her workout session. Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan also promoted their upcoming movie, Loveyapa.
1. Randhir Kapoor and Babita visit Saif Ali Khan
Saif Ali Khan is finally home after getting treated for the multiple injuries he sustained during the shocking attack. Hence, to see the ailing actor, Randhir Kapoor and Babita paid him a visit at Khan’s Bandra West apartment.
2. Shraddha Kapoor snapped post workout
Everyone knows about Shraddha Kapoor’s love for food through her social media. But the Stree 2 actress is also a regular at the gym. On January 23, 2025, she was spotted after her workout session in the city. Kapoor was snapped in a white jacket paired with black leggings and sports shoes.
3. Kartik Aaryan spotted playing football
Despite a hectic schedule, Kartik Aaryan decided to sneak in some time to enjoy a fitness activity. He was snapped at a Mumbai playground enjoying a game of football with his pals. Soon after, he was spotted in the Juhu neighborhood.
4. Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor promote Loveyapa
Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor are extensively promoting their upcoming romantic-comedy film, Loveyapa. Recently, they were spotted in Mumbai’s Santacruz for a promotional event for the movie which hit cinemas on February 7, 2025.
5. Huma Qureshi spotted At Mumbai airport departure
Actress Huma Qureshi flew to an undisclosed location on January 23, 2025. The Double XL actress put together an impressive airport look. For ease of travel, Huma donned a plain black t-shirt with comfortable blue denim pants. She layered it up with a brown jacket and donned a cap, stylish eyewear, and comfortable sneakers to finish off her look.
6. Celebs spotted at Sky Force special screening
Ahead of the release of Sky Force, the team hosted a star-studded special screening. The event was attended by celebs like Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Veer Pahariya, Arjun Kapoor, Rasha Thadani, Vedang Raina, Shikhar Pahariya, and others.
