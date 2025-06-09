100 Days and Agni Sakshi director Partho Ghosh succumbs to heart attack at the age of 75

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of an individual's death.

In a shocking loss for the film industry, filmmaker Partho Ghosh passed away on June 9. Known for directing various iconic films in Indian cinema, the veteran filmmaker breathed his last at the age of 75. The cause of death is known to be a heart attack that he suffered on Monday morning. Partho lived in Madh Island, Mumbai, and is survived by his wife, Gouri Ghosh. According to India Today, actress Rituparna Sengupta confirmed the news of his demise.

Born in Kolkata on June 8, 1949, Partho's childhood was marked by a deep passion for literature, art, and music. His love for art and cinema led him to the film industry, and in 1985, Partho Ghosh began his journey as an assistant director in Bengali movies.

After working for years, he gained much recognition owing to his hard work and talent. Following his transition to Hindi cinema, 100 Days emerged as a breakthrough in his career. Starring Madhuri Dixit and Jackie Shroff, the suspense thriller drama movie opened to positive reviews.

Although it was a remake of a Tamil film titled Noorvathu Naal, it was well received by the audience. After 100 Days, Partho Ghosh directed Geet. It is yet another Hindi movie that gained him recognition and became one of the stepping stones in his career. Featuring Divya Bharti and Avinash Wadhawan, it hit the big screens in 1992. However, he redefined excellence by directing Mithun Chakraborty starrer Dalaal, released in 1993.

Some of his other prominent works include Agni Sakshi, Teesra Kaun, and Ghulam-E-Musthafa, among others. Interestingly, Ghosh had experimented with different genres over the years. Throughout his career, he has directed over 15 movies spanning various genres, including suspense, thrillers, and psychological dramas.

Partho Ghosh's last film is Mausam Ikrar Ke Do Pal Pyar Ke. The romantic drama starred Mukesh J Bharti, Madalsa Sharma, and Avinash Wadhawan in prominent roles.

