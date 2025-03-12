Be Happy's Abhishek Bachchan admits men are not good at expressing, calls it a 'huge flaw': 'We forget what a father might be...'

Abhishek Bachchan’s upcoming film, Be Happy, is expected to be a heartfelt narrative that highlights the emotional bond between a father and daughter. In a recent conversation with Fever FM, Abhishek reflected on the role of fathers in a child's life. He acknowledged that men often struggle with expressing their emotions, calling it a huge flaw, and emphasized that while fathers can never take the place of a mother, their role still deserves recognition.

Abhishek Bachchan reflected on how fathers are often overlooked in everyday discussions, emphasizing that their struggles and emotions tend to go unnoticed.

He pointed out that men generally struggle with expressing their feelings, which he sees as a significant flaw. Instead, they silently shoulder responsibilities and pressures without voicing their challenges.

Bachchan further stated that while a father can never take the place of a mother, it is important to acknowledge their efforts. He described women as the “superior race” but added that this should not diminish the role of fathers. He noted that, although their contributions may not compare to those of mothers, it is still worth recognizing that they do their best.

While discussing the changing dynamics of the parent-child relationship, the I Want To Talk actor shared his perspective, pressing that while parents should be friendly with their children, they cannot take on the role of a friend.

The Guru actor explained that a parent's primary responsibility is to protect and guide their child while maintaining a level of approachability that allows the child to trust in them. He further stated that parents should be the first people their children think of reaching out to in any situation.

Be Happy brings Abhishek Bachchan back together with child actor Inayat Verma, with whom he previously shared the screen in the 2020 comedy-drama Ludo. The film also stars Nora Fatehi, Nassar, Johnny Lever, and Harleen Sethi and is scheduled for its digital premiere on Prime Video on March 14.

Produced under Remo D’Souza Entertainment Pvt Ltd and backed by Lizelle Remo D’Souza, the movie promises an emotional story that explores the strength and love within a family as they navigate the challenges of loss.