EXCLUSIVE: Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety director Luv Ranjan to get married in January 2022; Deets Inside

The year is about to end, but the wedding season as usual will continue in January 2022 as well. In December, we saw many nuptials, including Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s grand marriage in Rajasthan, and Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s three days wedding celebrations at a five-star hotel in Mumbai. Pinkvilla has now heard of another big wedding that is scheduled to happen next month. We have learnt that Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety filmmaker Luv Ranjan will be tying the knot soon.

“Luv is getting married in January. It will be an intimate wedding with only family and the couple’s close friends in attendance. His fiance is not from the film industry, but they have known each other for many years now and are looking forward to their big day,” informs a source close to the development. Meanwhile, the wedding prep has already begun and some of the invites have been rolled out.

Luv had made his directorial debut with Pyaar Ka Punchnama in 2011, which was followed by Akaash Vani, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, and the hugely successful Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, which was unveiled in 2018. He has even produced De De Pyaar De, Chhalaang and Malang. Luv is also backing Sourav Ganguly's biopic. His upcoming untitled directorial is headlined by Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Boney Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia.

Other celebrities who got married recently are Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actors Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma. Kundali Bhagya actor Sanjay Gagnani also tied the knot with Poonam Preet Bhatia in November.

