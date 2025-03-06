Khakee: The Bengal Chapter: Will cricketer Sourav Ganguly make acting debut with Neeraj Pandey’s crime thriller?

Sourav Ganguly has surprised everyone with his unexpected entry into acting. The former Indian cricket captain appears in an advertisement for Netflix’s upcoming web series Khakee: The Bengal Chapter, dressed in a police uniform. This has sparked speculation about whether he might have a role in the series itself.

According to a report in India Today, speculation is rife that Sourav Ganguly might portray a police officer in Khakee: The Bengal Chapter. His involvement has generated immense excitement, especially among his fans. The portal also revealed that Ganguly filmed the advertisement at Binodini Studio in Baruipur. Pictures of him in a khaki uniform have gone viral, further fueling rumors about his possible role in the series.

While details about Sourav's role in the Netflix series remain under wraps, his potential involvement marks an exciting new phase in his career. According to Bollywood Shaadis, although Ganguly has not confirmed anything, the show's creator, Neeraj Pandey, addressed the rumors during the trailer launch in Kolkata.

When asked about Ganguly's appearance in the crime drama, Pandey responded with a chuckle, saying, "As far as Sourav is concerned... keep looking." Though he didn’t reveal much, his response has only intensified speculation about Ganguly’s role in the series.

Interestingly, Sourav Ganguly's life story is also being adapted into a biopic, with Rajkummar Rao set to portray the cricket legend. While speaking to the media in West Bengal’s Bardhaman, the former BCCI president confirmed Rao’s casting but noted that scheduling conflicts have caused delays in the film’s release.

The much-awaited trailer for Khakee: The Bengal Chapter dropped on March 5, promising a gripping tale of power, crime, and justice. The newest installment in the acclaimed Khakee series dives deep into the murky world of political intrigue, gang wars, and the complexities of law enforcement, packed with intense action and unexpected twists.

Backed by Friday Storytellers, the series is the brainchild of Neeraj Pandey and helmed by Debatma Mandal and Tushar Kanti Ray. Set in the early 2000s, the narrative revolves around IPS officer Arjun Maitra, who takes on ruthless gangsters and manipulative politicians that once operated with impunity. Undeterred by corruption and shifting alliances, Maitra stands as an unwavering force in the fight for justice.