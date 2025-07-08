EXCLUSIVE: Akshaye Khanna and Tabu reunite with Ajay Devgn on Drishyam 3

Over the years, Pinkvilla has been the first to give our readers several updates on the third instalment of the most loved Drishyam franchise with Ajay Devgn in the lead. We were the first to report that the third part of much-loved thriller will be shot simultaneously in Hindi and Malayalam with Ajay Devgn, and Mohanlal respectively. Soon after, we informed that Drishyam 3 will go on floors from October 2, 2025 in Mumbai, and the Hindi version will be directed by Abhishek Pathak.

And now, we have exclusively learnt that Tabu and Akshaye Khanna, who played the part of a cop in Drishyam and Drishyam 2, will make a return in Drishyam 3. “Abhishek Pathak recently met Akshaye Khanna and Tabu, and discussed the idea of Drishyam 3 with them. Both the actors were bowled over by the unpredictability of the screenplay, and instantly agreed to come on board the third part too. The paperwork will begin a fortnight,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further added that Drishyam 3 is touted to be a conclusion of the franchise, and will primarily revolve around three lead characters played by Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Akshaye Khanna. The film continues from where the second part ended, and is a battle to the finale between the cop, and a man taking a stand to protect his family. “Expectedly so, Shriya Saran too will be back to the world of Drishyam,” the source informed.

Drishyam 3 is slated to on floors on October 2, 2025 with a start-to-finish schedule for a Gandhi Jayanti 2026 release. “The casting for other key characters is underway. But expect a thrilling ride for one last time with Vijay Salgaonkar and family,” the source concluded.

Before moving on to Drishyam 3, Ajay will wrap up shooting for Dhamaal 4, and Ranger. While Drishyam begins in October, he follows it up with Golmaal FIVE and Shaitaan Returns. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

