Aamir Khan's ex-wife Kiran Rao admits 'there was too much to save' in their relationship; reveals ensuring son Azad didn't feel THIS

Despite their divorce in 2021, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao have maintained a close friendship and continue to collaborate creatively. Kiran recently revealed that their marriage was free of major conflicts, with only minor disagreements that were quickly resolved. She admitted, “We knew there was too much to save in our relationship,” and shared that they worked to ensure their son Azad never felt any emotional repercussions.

In a recent conversation with Filmfare, Kiran Rao reflected on her separation from Aamir Khan, describing it as a smooth and mindful process that took time and mutual understanding to reach.

She explained that their marriage had been carefully nurtured for many years, and even their decision to divorce was approached thoughtfully. Rao revealed that while they occasionally had disagreements, these were minor and typically resolved within hours, likening them to the kind of disputes one might have with parents.

Rao emphasized that their separation was not abrupt but more like untying a rope gently, ensuring closure and maintaining the emotional stability of their family, particularly their son Azad. She shared how they worked together to build a strong support system for Azad, ensuring he was shielded from the emotional impact of their divorce.

In a candid statement, Laapataa Ladies director Kiran Rao referred to Khan as her friend, teacher, and unwavering support system. She acknowledged that while he has always been a source of strength, there are moments when he can be infuriating.

Reflecting on their relationship, she highlighted the importance of focusing on the positive aspects. “It’s about what you choose to hold on to: do you want to keep the bad vibes or what worked for many years?” she explained. Rao shared that they decided to preserve the best parts of their bond and let go of what didn’t work by amicably parting ways.

Kiran also mentioned that she and Aamir still consider each other’s families as their own, referring to herself as “happily divorced.” She added that Aamir’s mother, Zeenat Hussain, continues to be her mother-in-law, and his children, Junaid Khan and Ira Khan, remain close friends she holds dear.

