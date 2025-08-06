Video: When Ahaan Panday and Ananya gave shocking reaction on video call to Alanna on her pregnancy news

Ananya Panday, who made her debut with Student of the Year 2, has been working in the Hindi film industry for around six years. Born to Chunky Panday and Bhavna Pandey, she has a close-knit family. The actress also shares a great bond with her cousins, Ahaan Panday and Alanna Panday. When Alanna got pregnant, she shared the news with her family on a video call, including Ahaan and Ananya.

When Ahaan Panday and Ananya Panday received the big news of Alanna’s pregnancy

In an old video shared by Alanna & Ivor on their YouTube vlog, Ananya Panday can be seen sitting on a couch with her cousin, Ahaan Panday. Ahaan receives a video call from his sister Alanna, who was presumably staying in Los Angeles back then.

The Saiyaara star was elated after learning about Alanna’s pregnancy. The Call Me Bae actress got all excited to know that she is going to be a ‘maasi’. Alanna shows a picture of a sonogram on the video call while announcing that she is expecting a child.

Ananya was surprised to know that she will be a ‘maasi’

"Is it a boy or a girl? What is it? How big is it? How many months has it been? Show the photo. Oh my god, I'm gonna die. Imagine this child is gonna be cute. Can you believe it? I am maasi..,” Ananya says in the clip.

Ahaan, who is standing at the back along with his aunt, Bhavana Pandey, can’t control his excitement and is visibly elated.

Alanna Panday’s marriage and pregnancy

Alanna Panday married Ivor McCray on March 16, 2023, in Mumbai. They welcomed their first child, a baby boy named River, on July 8, 2024. Ahaan and Alanna are Chikki Panday and Deanne Panday’s children. Chikki is Chunky Panday’s brother.

Ahaan Panday made his Bollywood debut with Mohit Suri’s latest directorial venture, Saiyaara, this year alongside Aneet Padda. Meanwhile, Ananya Panday was last seen in Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh. The actress now has Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri and Chaand Mera Dil in the pipeline.