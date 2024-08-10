Imran Khan says he 'would be driven possibly to commit m**der' if his daughter Imara's teacher raises hand at her; Find more

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse and domestic violence

Imran Khan's love for his daughter Imara knows no bounds and he often talks about their bond. Recently the actor shared that it would make him angry if a teacher at school raised a hand at Imara. He also mentioned that he "would be driven possibly to commit m**der" if he saw someone assaulting his child.

During a recent interview with We Are Yuvaa, Imran Khan opened up about the education system. He shared that when he was in school and was younger than his daughter, teachers would beat them daily, and 'caning' was the solution to every mistake according to them. Imran recalled, "The regularity with which the teachers used to beat us had really started to get to me.” Further imagining if his daughter would receive the same behavior today, and if a teacher hit his child, he would "see red" and maybe even feel driven to commit m**der.

Imran also opened up about s**ually violent scenes in movies. Imran said that he would think twice about engaging in a scene like that today because he is a parent now. He added that when one becomes a parent, they start considering these things. "Today, I think, ‘What if my daughter were to watch this scene, how would I feel about it?’ If I am playing a scene with someone, two guys having a 'boy talk' or I am playing a scene with a female co-star… what is the feeling my daughter would get from watching this interaction? And, I would hope and I would want for that to be something that I will not be ashamed of,” he said.

On the work front, Imran Khan is known for featuring in films like Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, Kidnap, I Hate Luv Storys, Break Ke Baad, Delhi Belly, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Once Upon ay Time in Mumbai Dobaara!, Gori Tere Pyaar Mein, and more. He was last seen in the 2015 film Katti Batti directed by Nikkhil Advani and it has been 9 years since fans have seen him on the big screen. Imran is expected to make a comeback in the films soon.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Did you know Imran Khan was in extended talks to play Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor’s role in Thar? Here’s what happened