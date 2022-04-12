5 Reasons why Kim Tae Ri & Nam Joo Hyuk’s ending in Twenty-Five, Twenty-One made sense

tvN’s ‘Twenty-Five, Twenty-One’ became the talk of the town soon after its premiere. The lively acting and the excitement of a budding friendship between the leads Na Hee Do (Kim Tae Ri) and Baek Yi Jin (Nam Joo Hyuk) kept everyone on their toes. Soon, the theories about a different end for the two floated in and it became a reality once the show ended on April 3.

Na Hee Do and Baek Yi Jin went their separate ways and many fans were not happy with the outcome of their love story. However, we beg to differ. And we provide ample justification as below.

Min Chae:

The child of Na Hee Do that sort of built the story around her discovery of her mother’s diary. She was always curious about the proceedings and never referred to Baek Yi Jin as her father even once, making us believe very early on that she was not their child.

Yurim and Jiwoong:

The star crossed lovers ensured that nothing got in the way of their happily ever after and went to extreme lengths to make sure of it. The fencing proposal was indeed one of the most unique we’ve seen.

Ji Seung Wan:

Myths like everyone who scores good in their childhood will grow up to continue the same and the life of media professionals is fun were busted right off as the last episode aired.

The name:

The coining of the drama title happened in the most precious moments exchanged between the leads as they exchanged greetings for a new year in each other’s arms. Stars glimmering above them and firecrackers bursting with just as much excitement, it made for the perfect moment to give reason to the name.

The purpose:

‘Twenty-Five, Twenty-One’ was never about them ending up together but of the precarious moments that cemented themselves in their souls. How as grown-ups they must have forgotten those but their being remembered the occasions.

It was the perfect end to what would have been an otherwise unrealistic ending. ‘Twenty-Five, Twenty-One’ was about their youth and it stayed true to its course.

