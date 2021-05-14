Animal face types that South Koreans love ft. Lee Min Ho, Gong Yoo, Super Junior & more

Many Koreans have a knack for comparing people's faces with animals. So don't be offended if someone compares you to a puppy or a fox in South Korea because they're probably just complimenting you!

In the Korean entertainment industry alone, it's easy to like multiple actors and singers. If you think about all of your favorite stars, you might find some similarities between them because their face types could be the same. Koreans enjoy describing face shapes by associating various animals with them.

The Puppy Type

Well-known puppy faces: Lee Min Ho, Park Bo Young, Park Hyung Sik

Two big features of the puppy face are round big eyes and soft facial lines. Sometimes people with puppy faces have eyes that are turned downwards, making them look cute and friendly. Due to their soft-looking faces, they look younger than their actual age.

The Cat Type

Well-known cat faces: ITZY's Yeji, Kim Soo Hyun, Super Junior's Heechul

Those who have cat faces have sharp and edgy lines on their faces. Their eyes are narrow and slanted and they also have sharp noses. Due to their clean-cut features, they tend to have a strong, sexy, chic aura. Sometimes they are misunderstood to be cold and lofty.

The Fox Type

Well-known fox faces: Lee Joon Gi, BTOB's Sungjae

This type looks similar to cat faces. The only easily distinguishable feature is the eyes. Their eyes are slightly more narrow and slanted upwards.

The Bunny Type

Well-known bunny faces: TWICE's Nayeon, BLACKPINK's Jisoo

The special feature of those with this type of face is their two front teeth. Their eyes are big, round and bright. This bunny face type is similar to the puppy face type but the main difference is the front teeth that resemble a cute bunny when they smile. Their foreheads are big and round while they have small noses and lips.

The Horse Type

Well-known horse faces: Super Junior's Siwon, Shinhwa's Dongwan

People with horse faces generally have a long face. They might also have long noses.

The Dinosaur Type

Well-known dinosaur faces: Gong Yoo, BIGBANG's T.O.P

People with this type of face have distinct features and exude charisma. Their face type gives them a stronger look, but oftentimes they have an innocent charm underneath their exterior.

The Turtle Type

Well-known turtle faces: MAMAMOO's Solar, Red Velvet's Yeri

When Koreans say turtle face, they don't mean the actual animal. Instead, they're referring to the Pokemon Squirtle! People of this face type have wide smiles while their face is a circle, as well as their big, round eyes.

Which of these face types do you belong to? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section down below!

Credits :Getty Images

Share your comment ×