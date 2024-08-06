Aki Akomoto's Kikaijikake No Marie Manga To Receive TV Adaptation? Here's What Report Says

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Kikaijikake no Marie manga

The official X (formerly known as Twitter) account of Hakusensha’s LaLa magazine confirmed that Kikaijikake no Marie will be getting an anime adaptation. The anime will be based on the Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Aki Akimoto. The mangaka also confirmed the anime adaptation via a tweet.

The series originally started as a one-shot, before being serialized in Hakusensha's shōjo manga magazine LaLa from June 2020 to June 2023. The chapters have been collected into six tankōbon volumes. Aki Akimoto also shared a two-panel visual in celebration of the anime adaptation.

No details regarding the series’ release schedule, production studio, or voice cast were revealed. The staff mentioned that further details about Kikaijikake no Marie will be available soon. In the two-panel visual created by Akimoto, we see Marie, the mechanical maid, and her master Arthur.

ALSO READ: Demon Slayer: Does Nezuko Die In The Ending? Explained

While no plot details are out as of writing, we expect the anime adaptation to closely follow the manga. The series revolves around Marie, who is hired to work as a robot maid for Arthur. As crazy as it sounds, Arthur is heir to a big financial enterprise, therefore he does not trust anyone with his money.

He requests his butler to get him the perfect robot maid but technological limitations far exceed Arthur's needs. The butler comes up with a plan and offers Marie Evans to act like a robot maid. Marie who is drowning in debt accepts the offer, and her lack of emotions seems to be the perfect fit for the role.

Advertisement

As the two get to know each other, Marie sees a different side of Arthur. Will this martial arts prodigy fulfill all the businessman’s needs under a robotic disguise? Only time will tell. Interestingly, Akimoto’s latest work, I Want to Say It, contains a spin-off of Kikaijikake no Marie. Stay tuned for further updates on Kikaijikake no Marie!

ALSO READ: Vampire Hunter D: The Rose Princess Novel To Get Manga Adaptation? Here's What We Know