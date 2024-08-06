Demon Slayer: Does Nezuko Die In The Ending? Explained

The Demon Slayer series has captivated fans worldwide. With epic battles, numerous demons, and powerful characters, it has become a favorite. While the anime is in the Swordsmith Village arc, the manga ended on May 18, 2023, with 205 chapters. Fans still debate the fate of many characters, especially Nezuko.

Demonslayer features Nezuko as a protagonist. She, together with her brother Tanjiro and several other demon slayers are fighting against Hantengu in the Swordsmith Village arc. It is difficult to say that there is any hope of survival for them all.

In fact, Hantengu has already become very powerful and there are still three upper moon demons and another demon king Muzan who is alive. For those who have not read the manga to completion, they ask if Nezuko will die. Or does she?

Nezuko does not die at the end of the series; just like Tanjiro, they are the sole survivors of their family. She was turned into a demon by Muzan, unlike others of her kind she can control her hunger for human flesh and can resist Muzan’s control over her. The sun is conquered by her yet it never happened under Muzan’s watchful eyes in the swordsmith village arc.

Lady Tamayo tells Tanjiro that she could change Nezuko back into a human if only she got blood samples containing hers and those of some powerful demons. Eventually, Tamayo manages to do this; during the final battle arc, Nezuko becomes normal again.

Urokodaki gives her Tamayo's medicine while wondering whether it will work or not at all because he truly doesn’t know its effect on her disease state, Urokodaki cares for her at Butterfly Estate where this occurs. Suddenly having slept for some time, Nezura wakes up, suddenly frightening Urokodaki.

Urokodaki follows after him but he loses Nesurogoko along his way. Nezuka jumps off a cliff to show that Tamayo’s medicine works. She goes to the city where the demon slayers are fighting Muzan. The demon Muzan gets frightened as he notices that one of her eyes is human again. Slowly, slowly though, the medicine works.

As Nezuko moves towards the battleground she remembers how Muzan had attacked her family before. Suddenly memories flow in and she weakens. She thinks about her time with Tanjiro and their friends. Nezuko’s hand becomes a human’s hand while she is standing up. Emotionally drained, she cries till she is fully transformed back into a human.

By the end of Demon Slayer manga, Nezuko helps Tanjiro fight Muzan inside him. This enables Tanjiro to become a human again and eventually beat Muzan. Nezako will live on after Muszan has been killed by Taniro. She later married Zenitsu and they have a family.

Nezuko’s journey is characterized by strength and resilience: her story shows that hope can overcome all darkness. Not only does it show that determination can overcome any darkness, but her tale also stands out among other features of the Demon Slayer series for this reason alone.

