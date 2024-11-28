Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 Episode 9 Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

The last episode saw Mayuri Kurotsuchi, Zaraki, and others confront Pernida Parnkgjas, the Left Arm of the Soul King. Pernida caused widespread destruction with his techniques, which Mayuri countered with his Bankai, adapting it for battle against the Sternritter.

Don’t miss Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 Episode 9 to find out what happens next, and keep reading to discover the release date, expected plot and more.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 Episode 9 release date and where to stream

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 Episode 9 will premiere on Saturday, November 30, 2024, at 11 pm JST on TV Tokyo and its affiliated networks in Japan. Following its broadcast, international viewers can stream the episode with English subtitles on platforms like Hulu and Disney+.

Japanese fans can also view it on Lemino and DMM TV. In the U.S., Hulu will be the exclusive streaming service, while select regions can access it through Disney+. Fans in India can watch Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 Episode 9 on JioCinema, and it will be available on Ani-One Asia’s YouTube channel in Asia.

Expected plot in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 Episode 9

According to the anime’s official website, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 Episode 9 will be titled ‘Don’t Chase a Shadow.’ The episode will see Mayuri’s Bankai encountering unexpected complications while containing Pernida.

Meanwhile, Urahara and Shunsui will notice fluctuations in Mayuri’s Spiritual Pressure, raising concerns about the Soul Reapers’ dwindling forces. With the situation growing dire, Shunsui will decide to personally confront Lille Barro, aiming to manage the increasingly precarious battle against the Quincies in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 Episode 9.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 Episode 8 recap

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 Episode 8 is titled ‘Baby, Hold Your Hand.’ Zaraki Kenpachi recklessly engages Pernida Parnkgjas, only to have his arm twisted and rendered useless by its mysterious abilities.

When Zaraki attempts another attack, Pernida’s power overwhelms him again. Mayuri intervenes, paralyzing Zaraki’s nerves to prevent further harm and begins studying Pernida’s nerve-based abilities, realizing it can manipulate both living beings and objects.

Pernida then reveals its true identity as the Left Arm of the Soul King. Mayuri counters with his modified Bankai, Konjiki Ashisogi Jizo: Matai Fukuin Shotai, designed to resist Pernida’s powers. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 Episode 8 concludes with Mayuri’s Bankai devouring Pernida.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.