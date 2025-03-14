Blue Lock Chapter 296 Continues FC Barcha vs. Manshine City; Recap, Release Date, Where to Read, and More

The last Blue Lock chapter, titled ‘No.1,’ began with a flashback showing Nagi and Reo shifting their strategy in their match against FC Barcha. Instead of solely pursuing goals, they prioritized securing victory for Manshine City.

Their teamwork allowed Chigiri to score the opening goal. In the present, Ego reveals the final auction rankings. Rin Itoshi secures the top spot with a 240 million bid from Re Al. Initially devastated, Isagi then learns he is tied for first place, also valued at 240 million by Bastard Munchen.

Blue Lock Chapter 296 will likely continue the match between Manshine City and FC Barcha, where Bachira may quickly respond to Chigiri’s goal with one of his own. Nagi and Reo will have to perform well to solidify their importance.

However, Bachira is unlikely to let the two dominate the field. Additionally, the chapter may reveal more details about the final auction rankings. However, it is uncertain whether all standings will be disclosed at once or if they will be revealed gradually.

Blue Lock Chapter 296 will premiere on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, at 12:00 am JST. International readers may find it available as early as Tuesday, March 18, adjusted to their location and time zone. Blue Lock Chapter 286 will be accessible exclusively through Kodansha’s K Manga.

The service is currently limited to select countries, including the US, Singapore, Australia, Thailand, Hong Kong, and India. It is accessible via both mobile app and website; readers can access the latest chapters using points without the need for subscription fees.

