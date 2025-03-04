Blue Lock Chapter 295: Mashine City Vs Barcha Begins; Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More

The last Blue Lock chapter, titled Champion, saw Isagi celebrating Bastard Munchen’s victory with his teammates. Meanwhile, Kaiser, shocked by the outcome, initially thought of blaming Ness but soon realized his own failure.

He recognized that he lost because he allowed emotions to influence him, seeing Ness as special. Isagi then approached Kaiser, officially ending their one-goal contract while calling him a clown and offering his hand.

Kaiser refused, and with that, Bastard Munchen was crowned the Neo-Egoist League champions. With the Neo-Egoist League concluded, the final salary rankings are about to be revealed in Blue Lock Chapter 295. However, the story has shifted back 33 minutes to show Manshine City’s match against Barcha.

The upcoming chapter will likely focus on how Nagi Seishiro and Reo Mikage adapted to their declining rankings. Struggling to maintain their value, they will have devised a new strategy to prove themselves on the field. The chapter is expected to depict their attempts to reclaim their status in the competition.

According to K Manga's official Twitter/X, Blue Lock Chapter 295 will premiere at 12 am JST on Wednesday, March 12, 2025. However, due to time zone variances, it will likely be available during daylight hours on Tuesday, March 11, for many international readers. The specific release time may differ based on individual locations.

Blue Lock Chapter 295 will be accessible on Kodansha's K Manga service, which has recently expanded its availability to several new regions, including the Philippines, Thailand, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Taiwan, Mexico, India, and Brazil.

While most chapters are free, the last three require purchase points. Note that the app is available globally, but the website may not be.

