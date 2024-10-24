Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 4: Release Date, Streaming Details, Expected Plot And More

The match between Team A and Team B finally came to a close, and fans saw Isagi made use of the weak link between Rin and Shidou by joining forces with Hiori and Nanase to strengthen their teamwork. This eventually led to Isagi netting the decisive goal that secured their victory.

Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 4 is set to continue the aftermath of this match, so don’t miss the episode as it releases. Keep reading to find out when it’s out, where to watch it, the expected plot and a recap of the last issue.

Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 4: Release date and where to watch

Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 4 is set to premiere on Saturday, October 19, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST. Most international fans will be able to watch it the same day, although simulcast timings may vary by region and platform.

In Japan, Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 4 will air on TV Asahi's new programming block, ‘IM Animation,’ and will subsequently be available on networks like BS Asahi, AT-X, and Animax. For streaming, Japanese fans can find it on platforms such as ABEMA, Hulu, d Anime Store, and Netflix. Internationally, the episode will be available with English subtitles on Crunchyroll.

Expected plot in Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 4

Advertisement

Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 4 is expected to center on Reo Mikage’s performance in his Third Selection tryout match, where he teams up with Seishiro Nagi against Team C. Although their partnership had previously faced challenges, Reo is prepared to show his individual capabilities.

This episode will likely depict Reo’s potential as an attacking player in Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 4 as he demonstrates his skills independently of Nagi’s renowned first touch, offering a new perspective on the duo’s playstyle.

Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 3 recap

Titled ‘The World of Feeling,’ Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 3 begins as Nanase Nijiro plays a support role for Yoichi Isagi. With Nanase’s assistance, Isagi, alongside Hiori Yo, begins to gain control over the midfield, attempting to assert himself while cooperating with Rin Itoshi and Ryusei Shidou.

Despite their efforts, however, their plays end up assisting Rin and Shidou in scoring their respective braces, putting Isagi in a difficult position. Struggling with his inability to break through and make a decisive play, Isagi receives advice from Hiori to focus on reflexive movement.

Advertisement

Taking this to heart, Isagi starts acting instinctively, weaving through Rin and Shidou’s defenses. This shift allows Isagi to score a match-winning “super goal,” surprising both his teammates and opponents.

Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 3 ends as Isagi, without realizing it, has entered a “Flow State,” a heightened state of concentration and intuition that unlocks a new level of performance on the field.

For more updates from the Blue Lock vs. U-20 Japan anime, keep reading Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.