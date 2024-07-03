Demon Slayer Season 4 Ending Explained: Why Was Kagaya Ubuyashiki’s Death Necessary?

This article contains spoilers from Demon Slayer season 4

The last episode of Demon Slayer season 4: The Hashira Training Arc has just come out on July 1st, Monday, giving way to the Infinity Castle Arc. A lot of things happened during the final episode, the most important of which was Kagaya Ubuyashiki and his family’s death after the appearance of Muzan Kibutsuji.

That is right, Muzan Kibutsuji finally came to meet the Ubuyashiki who had existed alongside the Demon Slayer Corps as a thorn in his side for a long time. However, the death of Ubuyashiki alongside his family was a surprise for anime-only fans. Here is how everything went down in the latest episode.

Demon Slayer Hashira Training Arc episode 8 rundown

The 8th and final episode of Demon Slayer season 4: The Hashirs Training Arc started with the king of demons Muzan Kibutsuji making his way down to the Ubuyashiki residence where Kagaya and his wife Amane Ubuyashiki were staying with their two daughters. During his conversation with Muzan, Ubuyashiki revealed that their bloodlines are connected as it was in the same family that Muzan was born in a thousand years ago.

However, due to producing such an evil creature, their family was cursed as all children born in the family were sick and died in their childhood. A priest then told them that the only way to make them live a bit longer was to devote their family to fighting and killing Muzan Kibutsuji and the demons he created to lift the curse. Even though marrying the daughters of priest families and devoting themselves to fighting Muzan helped, no member of the Ubuyashiki family in the last thousand years lived to be more than 30 years old. However, since Muzan has finally made an appearance, they have a chance to kill him and end the demons once and for all.

Right after the conversation, we see the Ubuyashiki family home be wrecked by an explosion which kills all members of the Ubuyashiki family that are present in the house and also injures Muzan, who takes some time to recuperate despite his heightened regenerative abilities. It turns out that Kagaya Ubuyashiki sacrificed himself and his family just to slow Muzan down a little. This gives Tamayo the opening to attack Muzan with a blood demon art which pushes thick and hard thorns into Muzan’s body to keep him in place. She then poisons him with her medicine which can apparently revert demons back to humans. Even though this might not work fully well on Muzan, it is sure to poison his body to some extent. While he is busy with Tamayo, Gyomei Himejima attacks Muzan from behind and cuts his head off. However, it regenerates immediately which makes Himejima realize that Ubuyashiki was right when he said that Muzan can only be defeated by sunlight.

The first glimpse into the Infinity Castle Arc

Right after Gyomei’s attack, we see in a flashback that this had been Ubuyashiki’s plan all along. He asked Gyomei for his assistance and said that he would use himself as bait so that all the Hashira could keep Muzan in an open space until sunrise. Kagaya Ubuyashiki’s death was necessary to stop Muzan for a little before everyone else could attack. After Muzan regenerates his head, all the Hashira and Tanjiro go to attack him as Tamayo still holds him in one place.

However, the attack never lands as Muzan opens up the portal into the Infinity Castle, which is a place controlled by the demon Nakime. The inside of the Infinity Castle defies all the laws of physics and gravity, and keeps changing constantly, making it a place extremely hard for the Demon Slayers to fight in. Not only the Hashira and Tanjiro, but all the other Demon Slayers everywhere, including Zenitsu, Inosuke, Kanao, and Genya are all brought into the Infinity Castle through various portals by Nakime and Muzan.

The episode ended with the Demon Slayers falling into the ever-changing castle and Muzan floating away from Tanjiro. It gave us a slight glimpse into what is to come as the next phase of the story will take place in this enigmatic structure. Known as the Infinity Castle arc, the next story arc will feature some of the most bloody and violent battles as the rest of the Upper Moon will also join the fight against the Hashira and the rest of the Demon Slayer Corps members as they try to bring Muzan out into the sun.

The next arc of the Demon Slayer anime will come in the form of a trilogy of movies instead of a series, as announced officially. However, we do not know when these movies will be coming out.

