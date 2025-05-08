From Old Country Bumpkin To Master Swordsman Episode 6: Beryl Faces Baltrain’s Church; Recap, Release Date And More

In ‘The Old Country Bumpkin Gets Enraged by the Bad Guys,’ Beryl runs into Mewi when attempting to submit her lost necklace to the Order. Learning she turned to crime under the promise of her sister’s resurrection, Beryl brings her to Allucia and Lucy.

Mewi names the wizard Twilight, leader of the Dark Hand of Twilight. Beryl defeats Twilight’s henchmen while Lucy subdues the wizard, revealing his scam. Though Twilight is arrested, Lucy suspects a greater threat. Her suspicions prove correct when the church assassinates Twilight to reclaim corpses for a ritual.

From Old Country Bumpkin To Master Swordsman Episode 6 will reveal how the mastermind behind Twilight is linked to Baltrain’s church, which has been manipulating events for political and religious gain. With the situation touching on sensitive international affairs, Lucy will determine that only Beryl, uninvolved in political factions, can act freely.

Armed with a new sword forged from materials gathered from the slain Zeno Grable, Beryl will prepare to confront the emerging threat the church now poses. His next battle will determine Mewi’s future, as he challenges those orchestrating the crimes from the shadows.

Titled ‘The Old Country Bumpkin Faces the Dead,’ From Old Country Bumpkin To Master Swordsman Episode 6 will premiere on May 11, 2025, at 12:00 am JST. The episode will be released globally at the same time, with release times adjusted to local time zones.

Amazon Prime Video holds exclusive streaming rights and offers multiple subtitle options to accommodate international viewers. To access From Old Country Bumpkin To Master Swordsman Episode 6, viewers will need an active Amazon Prime subscription.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

