Hunter x Hunter Chapter 401: Manga Returns After Months; All We Know So Far

Hunter x Hunter has finally returned with Chapter 401 after a long hiatus of nearly 90 weeks, marking a significant moment for fans who have been eagerly awaiting the continuation of the Succession Contest arc. The new chapter, released on October 6, 2024, delves deeper into the ongoing power struggle within the Kakin Empire. Here is all we know about the latest chapter from the manga.

Chapter 401 focuses on Kurapika, one of the series' main characters, who plays a significant role in the current arc. Kurapika is currently serving as the bodyguard of Prince Woble, the 14th prince of the Kakin Empire, and the chapter begins with his conversation with Longhi, a character first teased in Chapter 400. Longhi, a key figure in the upcoming conflict, has revealed her shocking connection to Beyond Netero, the son of Isaac Netero, a powerful figure in the Hunter x Hunter universe.

In a surprising turn of events, Longhi discloses that she is one of Beyond Netero’s many biological children. These children, born with the ability to use Nen from birth, are incredibly powerful fighters. This revelation sheds light on Beyond Netero’s larger plan, suggesting that he may have a far more intricate role in the Succession Contest than initially thought. Longhi herself possesses a Nen ability known as "Transparent World - Moonlight Act," which allows her to create contracts with others, granting or taking away powers depending on whether the contract terms are honored.

Advertisement

The chapter also explores a potential alliance between Kurapika and Longhi. They negotiate a peace treaty between Prince Woble and Prince Tubeppa, with heavy consequences for those who violate the agreement. The contract, designed to prevent harm between the two princes, is part of Longhi’s strategy to bring order to the chaotic contest. However, her ultimate goal seems to be tied to her own deeper motives, possibly connected to Beyond Netero’s ambitions.

As the story unfolds, fans are left with even more questions about the fate of Kurapika, the future of the Succession Contest, and how Beyond Netero’s children will play into the final outcome. With Hunter x Hunter now back on a less frequent release schedule, readers will have to wait patiently to see how these plotlines resolve as Yoshihiro Togashi continues his work at his own pace.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

Advertisement

We will be sure to update this section with more intel as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates on the same.

ALSO READ: Jujutsu Kaisen Ending: Gege Akutami Breaks Silence Over Manga Finale