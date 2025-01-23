I Have A Crush At Work Episode 4: Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

In ‘Tonight Is Special,’ Tateishi visited Mitsuya's home, bringing doughnuts despite not being a fan of snacks. Mitsuya, overwhelmed with affection, leaned in for a kiss. At work, an encounter in the archive room turned tense when Mitsuya fell off a ladder onto Tateishi, nearly exposing their relationship.

They hid to avoid being seen by colleagues. Later, during a company outing to a baseball game, Tateishi’s enthusiasm led to an unrestrained hug with Mitsuya, matching the lively atmosphere of the event.

I Have A Crush At Work Episode 4 will see Mitsuya become disheartened when her proposed product performs poorly at convenience stores. While brainstorming additional promotional ideas, unexpected tasks from her boss will end up frustrating her, leading to an emotional outburst.

Meanwhile, rumors of Tateishi's popularity among female colleagues will unsettle Mitsuya. During a home date, she will attempt to seduce Tateishi, only for him to decline, prompting her to take the initiative. Unable to hold back her emotions, Mitsuya will push Tateishi down.

I Have A Crush At Work Episode 4, titled Moyamoya, is set to air on January 27, 2025, at 11:00 pm JST. While the release time will vary by region, the episode will be accessible worldwide on the specified date. In Japan, Tokyo MX will air it at 11:00 pm JST, Sun Television at 11:30 pm JST, and BS Fuji two days later at 12:00 am JST.

Viewers can also stream I Have A Crush At Work Episode 4 on platforms like U-NEXT and Amazon Prime Video. International audiences can watch the English-subtitled version for free on Ani-One Asia’s YouTube channel, though availability is region-specific.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.