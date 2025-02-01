I'm A Noble On The Brink Of Ruin Episode 6: Recap, Release Date, Where To Watch And More

The last episode saw Liam eliminates monsters near the Promised Land’s village. Scarlet, drawn to Liam, pledged herself as Radon's servant. They uncovered ruins containing a metal dragon like Radon, which they tamed. While Scarlet watched over it, Liam repelled the attacking wolfmen.

Revealing Radon’s children, Liam earned their loyalty and evolved their leader into a beastkin. After fending off knights from Palta, Liam learnt of looming threats from Jamil and Quistador. Jamil’s noble proposed an alliance through Scarlet, which Liam delayed.

Liam then granted Scarlet magical armor and made a contract with the metal dragon. With neighboring nations eyeing the Promised Land, Liam will prepare for future conflicts by enhancing his strength and kingdom in I'm A Noble On The Brink Of Ruin Episode 6.

His focus will shift toward replicating Radon's armor-making methods, crafting powerful gear for himself and his allies. The episode should also address the mysterious voice he heard after using the Gaurdian Radon armor.

I'm A Noble On The Brink Of Ruin Episode 6, titled ‘Liam Tries Making Incredible Armor,’ will be released on February 4, 2025, at 1:30 am JST, as part of the Winter 2025 anime season. The series will air in Japan on TV Tokyo, ATX, and other networks.

It will also be available for streaming in Japan on Amazon Prime Video and Hulu. For international viewers, I'm A Noble On The Brink Of Ruin Episode 6 will be available on Crunchyroll two hours after the TV broadcast.

