I'm The Evil Lord Of An Intergalactic Empire! Episode 6: Liam Meets Thomas Henfrey; Recap, Release Date And More

The last episode of I'm The Evil Lord Of An Intergalactic Empire!, titled ‘Honey Trap,’ saw Goaz punish his crew’s retreat by launching a reckless attack. Meanwhile, Liam celebrated his first victory and the defense of planet Mucay. Amagi informed him that captured pirate ships brought valuable resources, including orichalcum and adamantine.

Despite Brian’s objections, Liam agreed to scrap unusable battleships and repurpose them. Nias offered Liam her rejected ships, and he agreed to purchase 300. Amagi also confirmed that experienced officers would join their fleet. The Guide secretly anticipated opposition to Liam’s ambition.

I'm The Evil Lord Of An Intergalactic Empire! Episode 6 will feature Thomas Henfrey, the Banfield family’s designated merchant, as he requests a fleet from Liam. Henfrey needs protection while traveling through pirate-infested regions, as modern trade routes have become increasingly dangerous.

Despite the destination being safe, multiple pirate attacks occur daily. Understanding the severity of the risk, Liam agrees to lend Henfrey the fleet, but on the condition that Henfrey shares a portion of his profits. This will begin a new business partnership for Liam.

The anime has not maintained a consistent Saturday streaming schedule following the release of its third episode. I'm The Evil Lord Of An Intergalactic Empire! Episode 6 is now set to premiere on Saturday, May 10, 2025, at 8:00 pm JST via ABEMA in Japan.

It will also air on ABC, TV Asahi, and other local networks. I'm The Evil Lord Of An Intergalactic Empire! Episode 6 will later become available on streaming platforms like the Anime Store and ABEMA. Internationally, Crunchyroll will stream the series across various regions, including Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and North America.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

