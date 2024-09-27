Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 271 Teases Culling Game Fallout as Series Nears Finale

Jujutsu Kaisen is nearing its conclusion with the final chapter expected soon. Creator Gege Akutami is preparing fans for the series’ end after six years in Shonen Jump, and chapter 271 is gearing up to reveal important developments related to the Culling Game, one of the manga's central arcs.

In the lead-up to chapter 271, Jujutsu Kaisen looks at the aftereffects of the Culling Game, a brutal competition that forced regular people to become sorcerers, many of whom lost their lives. While the Culling Game has ended, its lingering impact continues to affect the real world. This is evident when Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, and their friends encounter a couple in the city who have been troubled by residual cursed energy.

Though the Culling Game is technically over, the leftover spiritual energy is causing ordinary people to experience supernatural disturbances, such as seeing residual curses.

Megumi explains the situation to his friends, saying that the residual cursed energy is not as severe as it once was but still causes minor difficulties. These lingering effects show that the Culling Game has left a lasting mark on society, and even those who survived are not fully free from its influence. As sorcerers and regular people alike struggle to cope with these residual curses, it is clear that the event has far-reaching consequences that extend beyond its immediate end.

The mastermind behind the Culling Game, Kenjaku, orchestrated the event by using a curse to manipulate the souls of ordinary people. Many of these unwilling participants died during the game, but those who survived are now burdened with the aftermath of their forced transformation. The residual cursed energy is not only causing trouble for individuals but also raising broader questions about the future of jujutsu society.

As Jujutsu Kaisen approaches its finale, fans are eager to see how the fallout from the Culling Game will shape the future of sorcery. With sorcery becoming more visible to the public, especially following the Shibuya Incident, the world is changing fast. The upcoming chapter 271, set to release on September 30, 2024, in Japan, promises to address these unresolved issues.

