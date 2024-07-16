Jujutsu Kaisen Creator Confirms Gojo's Death with New Author's Note

Jujutsu Kaisen, initially a straightforward manga series about curses and sorcerers fighting for human protection. It was later expanded by genius mangaka Gege Akutami, introducing an insanely complex universe to the series. In the final showdown between Sukuna and Gojo, Sukuna emerged as the last man standing, leading fans to anticipate Gojo's return. However, recent events in the manga confirm the dark fate of the beloved character, as he was hinted at in Chapter 260 and JJK Chapter 261, but not in the expected way.

Gege Akutami set Gojo's death in stone with a new comment

The manga Jujutsu Kaisen is currently in the Shinjuku Showdown arc, with Yuji Itadori and the final surviving sorcerers facing off against Sukuna. The character's death has been debated among fans, with a new comment from the series' creator solidifying the situation. The fight between Sukuna and Gojo, which began with the first fight, ultimately led to Gojo's defeat at Sukuna's hands.

Gojo's defeat in the series was initially considered fatal, but the latest chapters show Yuta Okkotsu taking over his body, implying he could never truly return. Fans remained hopeful, but the cover art for Jujutsu Kaisen Volume 26 was designed by series creator Gege Akutami to mourn Gojo's time in the series.

In a special comment about Jujutsu Kaisen Volume 26's cover art released as part of the recent art exhibition in Japan, Gege Akutami revealed that it's actually approached as a death portrait for Gojo himself, "I psyched myself up saying, 'I'm going to draw a death portrait of Gojo!!!' But I feel pressured to make Gojo's color illustrations look cool every time. I find it more relaxing and can produce better art when drawing for Jump covers for example. Originally, I planned to draw camellia flowers, but since Gojo lost, I drew camellia-like sasanqua instead."

So it seems like from the view of the creator, Gojo truly is dead, leaving fans with no chance of a return. Gojo's death is debated as it was a beloved character, and his permanent removal remains controversial. Despite this, there is a possibility of a return in the future, as it is unlikely that Akutami will change his decision later.

Yuta was using the body of Gojo

In JJK chapter 261, fans witness Sukuna's shock upon seeing Gojo's return, despite predictions that the person in front of Gojo was a ghost. However, this third-person perspective reveals that the person was Yuta, who was presumably Gojo or someone resembling him. Later, it is confirmed that the person was Yuta, but the body certainly belongs to Gojo. This may confuse fans, as Yuta is using the same technique as Kenjaku to move Gojo's body.

Yuta, a powerful character with the ability to copy techniques, successfully used his cursed technique, Copy, to control Kenjaku's brain-hopping technique. However, the process was challenging. After Gojo's death, his body was transported to Shoko, who stitched it up for the transfer. Yuta then embarked on his mission to eliminate Kenjaku, with the help of Todo.

After his death, he copied his cursed technique and returned to the battlefield to fight against Sukuna. Despite his intention to defeat Sukuna without using Gojo's body, he was cut down by a world-splitting dismantle, and his body was taken to Shoko, who paved the way for the body transfer.

Yuta ended up jumping inside Gojo's body and utilized the power of reverse cursed technique to bring it to life. Using Kenjaku's brain-hopping technique, Yuta was able to pull this massive feat off and now, he is in full control of Gojo's body. Of course, fans will be wondering as to how strong Yuta is, and what the pathway for the story from here onwards is.

Yuta lacked access to his own skillset due to Gojo's superior body and powerful abilities. Gojo has access to the Limitless cursed technique and Six Eyes, making him the strongest modern sorcerer. Yuta, however, has access to these techniques, including the neutral Limitless (Infinity), the power to attract using Blue, and the power to repel using Red. This gives Yuta a significant advantage as Gojo's body is much better equipped with these powerful abilities. This makes Gojo the strongest modern sorcerer in the series.

While Yuta certainly is going to be very powerful and is undoubtedly the Strongest on the battlefield right now, alongside Sukuna, he is also going to be faced with quite a few limitations. The very first and the most glaring problem that he has, is the fact that he cannot utilize his copy technique for long. It was made clear that Yuta's technique only lasts for 5 minutes.

