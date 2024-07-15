Jujutsu Kaisen Creator Confirms Final Arc: Shinjuku Showdown Set To Mark the End

Gege Akutami, the creator of the popular Shonen series Jujutsu Kaisen, has confirmed that the Shinjuku Showdown arc will serve as the final saga in the manga. This revelation came during a Q&A session with Akutami, where the author strongly indicated that this arc would bring the main storyline to a close.

While the main story will conclude with the Shinjuku Showdown arc, Akutami hinted at the possibility of extending the manga's universe with new sub-stories. This approach suggests that while the overarching narrative of Jujutsu Kaisen will reach its conclusion, there may still be room for exploring additional narratives within the established world of the series.

Jujutsu Kaisen has officially announced its final arc, the Shinjuku Showdown. The series, known for its thrilling supernatural storyline, has captivated fans with its intensity, leading up to this anticipated endgame. Gege Akutami shared this news during an exhibition in Japan, where he engaged in a detailed interview with fans. During the interview, Akutami confirmed that the manga's final arc will indeed be the Shinjuku Showdown, addressing questions that arose about the Culling Game arc.

"I thought of [the Culling Game arc] as a crutch that moved us towards the Shinjuku Showdown arc (the final section). I had already decided a few things that were going to happen (such as character issues and the colony sections) but I kept each colony contained in its own unique volume. I thought about how to make them as exciting as possible as I continued. I remember having a discussion with my editor about how it'd be good for each volume to be like its own little album," Akutami shared.

This comes as an unsurprising yet stark revelation from Akutami, who has long held that the series would conclude sooner rather than later. The series continues the gripping fight between Gojo and his fellow sorcerers against Sukuna following his return on July 7.

Alongside the Q&A questions, Akutami's exhibition features a timeline of Jujutsu Kaisen, with one-shots and prototypes of the series. Anime! Anime! covers the exhibition in detail, revealing that the hall holds over 4,400 pages of manuscripts and over 3,000 pages of drafts.

Shinjuku Showdown arc in JJK has featured incredible battles

The Shinjuku Showdown arc has been an incredible experience for fans, featuring numerous battles and testing Sukuna's combat abilities. This intense arc has resulted in numerous deaths and has left a lasting impact on the story.

The Shinjuku Showdown arc featured a surprising fight between Kenjaku and Takaba, following Gojo Satoru's death. This event showcased Takaba's ability to use his cursed technique, creating bizarre scenarios with Kenjaku. Due to soul resonance, Takaba's actions affected Kenjaku, and he passed away peacefully.

Although the fight was not particularly special, it allowed Yuta to sneak up on Kenjaku and lift his head off his shoulders. This marked the end of Kenjaku, but it was disappointing for the curse user, who was the main antagonist in the series. Fans were disappointed with this unexpected and boring fight.

Ryomen Sukuna faced Kashimo, the God of Lightning, in the Shinjuku Showdown arc. Sukuna, weakened by Gojo, was unable to defeat Kashimo due to his cursed technique, Mythical Beast Amber. Despite using Kamutoke, a cursed tool created by Yorozu's Binding Vow, Sukuna struggled to scratch Kashimo. Kashimo eventually forced Sukuna to reincarnate in Megumi's body, and Sukuna dominated the fight, using his dismantling power to defeat Kashimo and kill him for good.

The Hakari versus Uraume battle in Shinjuku is a thrilling match between Hakari, a strong next-generation sorcerer, and Uraume, Sukuna's confidant. The ongoing fight showcases Hakari's combat abilities and continues to evolve. Uraume, with their formidable powers, can match even the strongest sorcerers. Although the fight has not advanced significantly in recent months, fans are likely to see Hakari emerge as the victor, but Uraume should not be underestimated.

The raid on Sukuna, led by Gojo, has seen a series of fighters battle the King of Curses. The remaining sorcerers, including Higuruma, Yuji, Yuta, Maki, Kusakabe, and Miguel, have joined the battle to defeat Sukuna. Yuta successfully weakened Sukuna within his domain expansion, while Maki further weakened him. Kusakabe took on the King of Curses, and Miguel joined the battle after his fall. The ongoing raid on Ryomen Sukuna remains unannounced, and an eventual winner has not been announced.

The Shinjuku Showdown arc of JJK's Shinjuku Showdown features the highly anticipated battle between Gojo and Sukuna. Gojo, at his peak, faced Sukuna in Megumi's body. Both fought well, but Sukuna had Mahoraga break through Gojo's infinity. Gojo's handicap led to his loss, and he died at the end of the fight. The battle was awaited by fans for years, and the author finally delivered his promise in this segment of the story.

