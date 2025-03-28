Kagurabachi Chapter 73 Spoilers: Hishaku Fans Flames of Dissent as Iori and Samura Face the Consequences; DEETS

The Kagurabachi Chapter 73 spoilers begin with a conversation between Seiichi Samura and a local man whose child attends the same class as Iori. The man casually asks Samura if he is nervous, to which the blind swordsman gives a quiet confirmation.

The man reassures him that since their town is small, the children will naturally become familiar with each other. The story then shifts to a flashback where Samura speaks to a picture of his late wife, Inori. He informs her that Iori has started school, but he worries about the consequences of keeping her name unchanged.

He is also troubled by the potential judgment their daughter may face for being associated with him. However, he assures Inori that Iori is doing well in the Kagurabachi Chapter 73 spoilers, despite occasionally feeling the absence of her mother.

At this moment, Iori returns home, and Samura asks if she enjoys school. She explains that her classmates recently learned about Samura’s role in the war through their studies, leading to increased attention on her. While many were curious about her father, others were hostile.

Samura soon notices a swelling on her head, prompting him to ask what happened. Iori admits she got into a fight with a classmate who called her father a murderer rather than a hero. Though Iori defended herself, the confrontation escalated in the Kagurabachi Chapter 73 spoilers.

Later, Samura apologizes to the classmate’s parents, even though Iori was not at fault. Feeling guilty over their child’s accusations, the parents also apologize to Samura. Shortly after, Samura receives a call from Iori’s school. Expecting trouble, he asks if she has misbehaved again.

However, Iori simply wants to skip class and return home. Upon arrival, they find piles of trash outside their house. Iori becomes visibly uneasy but tries to act unfazed in the Kagurabachi Chapter 73 spoilers. Meanwhile, their neighbors whisper about the trash and the rumors surrounding Samura.

Eventually, Samura catches the culprits responsible for the harassment, realizing that the truth about the Sword Saint’s past is spreading. The chapter then shifts to Yura and a Hishaku sorcerer. The sorcerer doubts that exposing the truth about the war will influence intelligent individuals but acknowledges that lingering doubts will persist.

He also observes how public perception is shifting, with heroes increasingly being seen as murderers in the Kagurabachi Chapter 73 spoilers. Yura remarks that since their opponent is the strongest swordsman alive, direct confrontation is impossible. Instead, they must undermine his reputation gradually.

Back at school, Iori endures constant bullying, labeled as the daughter of a "serial killer." Determined not to let her father suffer further, she silently bears the torment. Meanwhile, Samura, haunted by his past, becomes afraid to face his daughter.

Eventually, after a year and a half, he sends Iori to live with Inori’s younger sister. In another flashback, Chihiro visits Samura’s house, where Samura speaks with Shiba about the Sword Saint’s sins and their inevitable consequences. The Kamunabi reassured him that the Sword Saint was contained.

However, Samura entrusted Shiba with looking after Kunishige Rokuhira for the sake of his and Chihiro’s future. Unfortunately, that promise was left unfulfilled. The Kagurabachi Chapter 73 spoilers end with Samura learning of Kunishige’s death.

*The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content.