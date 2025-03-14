Kagurabachi Chapter 72 Spoilers Out: Truth Behind Seitei War Revealed As Flashback Continues; DEETS

As per the Kagurabachi Chapter 72 spoilers, the upcoming chapter will be titled ‘The Ahead.’ It continues from the previous events, with Seiichi Samura standing before Yura after his wife’s funeral. Samura, still mourning, asks Yura to leave him alone, though Yura insists that he is there to express gratitude to his “heroes.”

He then begins recounting the true history of the Seitei War. According to Yura, the war started when barbaric beings from a small island invaded. Their bodies adapted to the Datenseki stones, making them formidable opponents.

What began as small-scale attacks escalated into a full-scale war. The introduction of the Enchanted Blade wielders, led by the Sword Saint, turned the tide in the Kagurabachi Chapter 72 spoilers. The wielders systematically wiped out their enemies, establishing peace—or so the public believed.

However, a hidden truth remained undisclosed. As the war neared its end, the remaining enemies surrendered, waving a white flag. Among them were those who not only survived the Datenseki’s effects but gained new powers.

The Royal Family of the small nation proposed a truce, leading to a temporary peace. Yet, the Sword Saint, who had endured countless battles, lost his sanity. Answering his call, the strongest Enchanted Blade, Shinuchi, awakened its True Realm—Kodou—a power designed solely to steal lives in the Kagurabachi Chapter 72 spoilers.

The Sword Saint and Shinuchi formed a destructive bond, leading to mass slaughter. Consumed by this power, the Sword Saint massacred 200,000 innocent people, leaving only bones in his wake. It took the combined strength of five other Enchanted Blade wielders to stop him.

He was then secretly confined, while history was rewritten, portraying him as a hero. The small nation slowly recovered, but the truth was buried. Yura then tells Samura of a prophecy in the Kagurabachi Chapter 72 spoilers.

He states that if the Sword Saint remained alive, another catastrophe would occur, this time in Japan. He urged Samura to take action. At that moment, Iori steps out from behind Samura, prompting Yura to vanish without further explanation.

Confused, Iori asks her father about the “calamity” but is reassured that he will not leave her. Later, at Kamunabi headquarters, Samura informs a high-ranking official about Yura’s prophecy in the Kagurabachi Chapter 72 spoilers.

However, the official dismissed it as mere fortune-telling, stating that both the Sword Saint and Shinuchi were heavily secured. He also warns that killing the Sword Saint would be disastrous due to the Lifelong Contract, a complex sorcery linking multiple lives.

If the Sword Saint died, all connected individuals would perish within days. At the dojo, Iori spars with another student in the Kagurabachi Chapter 72 spoilers, fighting with closed eyes to mimic her father.

After winning, she declares her desire to become strong enough to protect him. The Kagurabachi Chapter 72 spoilers end with Samura happily acknowledging her determination.

