Kagurabachi Chapter 73 Delayed: Manga To Return After One Week Break; Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More

The last Kagurabachi chapter began with Yura approaching Samura, expressing gratitude for his heroism before recounting the Seitei War. Barbaric invaders from a small island, adapted to Datenseki, launched attacks that escalated into war. The Enchanted Blade wielders, led by the Sword Saint, seemingly ended the conflict, but the truth was concealed.

The Sword Saint massacred 200,000 people after awakening Shinuchi’s true realm. Yura warned Samura of an impending disaster. Later, at Kamunabi headquarters, Samura learnt that killing the Sword Saint would cause all Enchanted Blade contractors to perish. The chapter end with Iori declaring her intent to protect her father.

Kagurabachi Chapter 73 will likely return to the present, showing Iori processing her newly unsealed memories. Her connection to Chihiro might also be explored, revealing more about their possible forgotten past.

Additionally, more details about the Sword Saint could emerge, possibly revealing his current condition or his role in future events. The chapter may also focus on Samura, as Iori’s memories resurfacing also means his memories of her will return, prompting him to attempt making contact.

Kagurabachi Chapter 73 is scheduled for release on Monday, March 31, 2025, at 12 am JST. For international audiences, this means it will be available during the day on Sunday, March 20, with exact timings varying by time zone.

Fans can find Kagurabachi Chapter 73 on several Shueisha platforms, including the MANGAPlus website and app, the Shonen Jump+ app, and VIZ Media's official site. Additionally, a physical version will be released in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 18.

