Kagurabachi Chapter 71 Spoilers Out: Iori’s Sealed Memories Of Childhood Revealed In Flashback; DEETS

As per the Kagurabachi Chapter 71 spoilers, the chapter will be titled Victory and begins with a flashback from nine years ago. It reveals the memories that had been sealed within Iori’s mind. Samura Seiichi is seen rushing to his former wife Inori’s home upon hearing that she has fainted.

However, Iori, still a child at the time, expresses her disapproval of Samura as her father, feeling abandoned due to his absence from her life. The spoiler transitions to a hospital where Inori is being treated for an illness.

She asks Samura to take care of Iori until she recovers, but he refuses, stating that his hands, tainted with blood, are not meant to embrace a daughter in the Kagurabachi Chapter 71 spoilers. Inori, frustrated by his refusal, reminds him that his younger sister is too busy with her duties at Kamunabi to look after Iori.

Despite their divorce, Inori is angered by Samura’s reluctance to take responsibility for their daughter. Samura, however, remains troubled by his past, believing himself unworthy of raising Iori. Later, Samura and Iori silently walk through the streets before arriving at a dojo.

He introduces her to his companions, who praise him as a hero in the Kagurabachi Chapter 71 spoilers. Iori, unimpressed, dismisses their words, making it clear that she does not care about her father’s reputation. Another flashback shows Iori asking her mother about Samura’s character.

Inori bluntly describes him as the worst type of person, one who is trapped by indecision because of his past involvement in the Seitei War. She warns Iori never to fall in love with such a person. Inori later apologizes to Iori, promising to return from the hospital in good health.

Until then, she asks Iori to listen to her father. The Kagurabachi Chapter 71 spoilers then show Iori training in kendo with her eyes closed. When Samura questions her, she explains that she wants to fight on equal ground with her opponents.

Samura acknowledges her determination but advises her against blindfolding herself. He explains that being blind has heightened his other senses, but for Iori, closing her eyes is not necessary. Inspired, Iori continues practicing relentlessly.

As time passes, Iori grows closer to Samura in the Kagurabachi Chapter 71 spoilers, sharing moments of training and cooking together. However, tragedy strikes—Inori passes away. At the funeral, Iori cries uncontrollably, and Samura, embracing her, vows to raise her properly. Their peace is short-lived.

The leader of Hishaku, Yura, arrives at Samura’s home, speaking of a great sin that will bring disaster to the country. The Kagurabachi Chapter 71 spoilers conclude with a chilling image of a ruined city, destroyed by the Shinuchi Enchanted Blade.

*The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content.