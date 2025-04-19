Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 125: Meireki To Continue Its Assault; Predictions And Possible Spoilers

As the battle against the Meireki Era Mega Monster intensifies, Kaiju No. 8 continues to raise the stakes with each chapter. Kafka Hibino and Kikoru Shinomiya’s efforts have pushed the fight to its limits, while allies across the battlefield face their own challenges. Keep reading for our predictions for Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 125.

Kafka and Kikoru’s team up in Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 125

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 125 will likely continue with Kafka Hibino and Kikoru Shinomiya pressing their offensive against Meireki. Despite their coordination and Kikoru’s dual usage of Numbers Weapons 1 and 4, they will begin to realize the Meireki Era Mega Monster is not as overwhelmed as expected.

The Meireki, even while outnumbered, will likely show off its tactical skill by keeping its core shielded and adapting to their attacks. The duo may struggle to maintain momentum as their energy output increases and their results diminish.

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 125: Kafka’s uncertainty opens a dangerous window

With the Meireki’s resilience forcing the fight into a stalemate, Kafka might start to question whether their combined strength is enough. This internal doubt could briefly break his focus, making him susceptible to a counter in Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 125.

His emotional state, possibly amplified by the presence of the Kaiju souls within him, may cause him to act erratically. The Meireki could capitalize on this with a potentially lethal attack, putting Kafka in serious danger and pushing Kikoru back as well.

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 125: Numbers Weapons make their appearance

Elsewhere, Reno Ichikawa will likely be trying to push through the revived Kaiju swarm, driven by concern for Kafka. His urgency could risk syncing too far with Numbers Weapon 6, echoing past incidents. Iharu Furuhashi will probably warn him to remain in control, reminding him that others are still fighting.

He could suggest that there is another who can still support Kafka—hinting at Mina Ashiro. Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 125 is expected to end with Mina arriving at a critical juncture, firing a powerful long-range shot to save Kafka.

This action will reveal her compatibility with a previously unseen Numbers Weapon—likely Number 7—tailored to maximize her long-range capabilities. Her arrival will signal a major shift in the battle as Meireki faces a new, powerful threat.

*The spoilers provided here are purely speculative and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content.

