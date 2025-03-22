Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 124: Kikoru To Support Kafka; Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More

The last chapter of Kaiju No. 8 began with Kafka urging the expansion of the danger zone as Meireki prepared to reveal its true form. He confirmed Meireki was responsible for Tokyo’s historic burning and the vast underground kaiju network beneath Japan. When Meireki attacked, Kafka dodged and countered but found his attacks ineffective.

He planned to locate its core but was struck by a powerful attack that destroyed his head. After regenerating, he saw Meireki revive Kaiju corpses across Japan. As Kafka struggled against its incredible defenses, Kikoru Shinomiya arrived, wielding both Numbers Weapons 1 and 4 simultaneously.

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 124 will likely begin with Kafka’s shock at Kikoru’s use of Numbers Weapon 1, leading to a brief flashback revealing Narumi had trained her as its successor. It may also clarify that Kikoru's version is distinct from the one Narumi still possesses.

The chapter should then shift focus to Kikoru and Kafka engaging Meireki in combat. While they may initially gain the upper hand, Meireki will likely adapt to the duo’s attacks and patterns, creating future challenges.

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 124 is set to release on Friday, March 28, 2025, at 12 a.m. JST. For most international fans, this means the chapter will be available on Thursday, March 27, at around 3 pm GMT / 8 am PT / 11 am ET. The exact release time will vary depending on your region and time zone.

Fans can catch Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 124 on official platforms like Viz Media's website, Shueisha's MANGAPlus, or the Shonen Jump+ app. Both Viz Media and MANGAPlus offer free access to the first three chapters and the latest three chapters of the series. Alternatively, the Shonen Jump+ app offers access to the entire series through a subscription service.

