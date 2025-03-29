Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 125 Delayed: Manga To Return In Late April ; Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More
Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 125 will see Kafka and Kikoru continue to corner the Meireki Era Mega Monster with their combined attacks, so don’t miss it. Get the release date, recap and more here.
The last Kaiju No. 8 chapter opened with a flashback showing Kikoru’s exceptional compatibility with Numbers Weapons 1, 2, 4, and 7. She requested secrecy, believing her versatility could be crucial against No. 9. She later convinced Narumi to train her in using No. 1.
Returning to the present, Narumi explained that No. 1’s spare eyes share vision, which Kikoru had retrieved after fighting No. 15. As Kikoru and Kafka prepared their attack, Mina Ashiro requested a favor from Konomi Okonogi, hinting at her return to battle.
Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 125 will likely continue Kafka and Kikoru’s coordinated attack on Meireki, initially overwhelming it. However, just as they near its core, they will likely be forcefully repelled. Kafka may begin to doubt their ability to win, becoming momentarily distracted.
Meireki will likely take advantage of this, but before landing a decisive blow, a powerful long-range attack will likely interrupt. The chapter should end with Mina Ashiro revealing compatibility with an unintroduced Numbers Weapon, further enhancing her firepower.
Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 125 is scheduled to release on Friday, April 25, 2025, at 12 am JST. For international readers, this translates to Thursday, April 24 around 3 pm GMT / 8 am PT / 11 am ET, with variations depending on your time zone.
Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 125 will be available on official platforms such as Viz Media, Shueisha's MANGA Plus, and the Shonen Jump+ app. Viz Media and MANGA Plus offer free access to the first three and latest three chapters, while Shonen Jump+ provides the full series with a subscription.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.