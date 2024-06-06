Kaiju No. 8 Episode 9: Raid on Tachikawa Base Arc begins; SPOILERS From The Manga

Episode 8 adapted Chapters 20 to 23 of the manga, and a brand new humanoid Kaiju makes its appearance above the Third Division’s base, where Kafka, Hoshina, and the rest of the group reside. Now, Kaiju No. 8 Episode 9 will begin the Raid On Tachikawa Base Arc.

For those eager to find out what happens next before the episode airs, here’s a glimpse of what we predict will happen in Kaiju No. 8 Episode 9, based on spoilers from the manga. Keep reading to discover more.

Kaiju No. 8 Episode 9 spoilers

Kaiju No. 8 Episode 9 will likely cover Chapters 24 to 27 of the manga and pick up some time after Kafka’s conversation with Hoshina in the training room. According to the official website, Episode 9 will be titled Raid On Tachikawa Base.

Hoshina Soshiro reflects on the peculiarities of Kaiju No. 8 and No. 9 in his office, as both exhibit human-like features. Meanwhile, Kafka Hibino, eager to meet Hoshina's high expectations, looks out at the base while on the terrace. As Kafka heads back to the dorms, a sudden meteor shower engulfs the base, rousing the defense force members into action.

During the chaos, Hoshina orders Konomi to assess the situation, leading the group to understand that multiple Kaijus have infiltrated the area, all of them Yoju-level monsters. This assessment is confirmed when one of the monsters fires a cannon-like attack. Hoshina immediately mobilizes the night guards, suspecting the base as the target in Kaiju No. 8 Episode 9.

Upon hearing that the Kaijus were Wyvern-types, Kafka contacts Hoshina Soshiro and informs him that the beasts were usually individual predators. Hoshina deduces that a powerful leader is orchestrating the attack, just as the red humanoid Kaiju fans had seen in the previous episode confronts him. Hoshina quickly identifies it as the leader.

The humanoid Kaiju, which will later be dubbed Kaiju No. 10, asks Hoshina who the strongest one there was. When Hoshina says it's him, No. 10 attacks Hoshina after saying he would be his prey in Kaiju No. 8 Episode 9. Hoshina narrowly dodges the potent attack, and Konomi tells him over the comms that the Kaiju had a fortitude of 8.3, an Honju-class threat.

Hoshina remains undeterred, ordering Ikaruga to manage the Yoju. As Hoshina says this, No. 10 launches another attack, and Hoshina also evades it while saving his subordinates. No. 10 aggravates the other Yoju with a scream before attacking Hoshina continually. The Vice-captain evades them all while attacking but realizes the monster's skin is tougher than Kaiju No. 8's.

On the main building’s eastern front, Ikaruga's orders to fire prove futile as the Wyvern-type Kaijus remain unscathed. In the meantime, Kafka rushes to don his suit when he hears their struggles over the comms. Kafka tells them the Wyvern-types’ weakness in Kaiju No. 8 Episode 9, and Ikaruga immediately sends the troops into action.

Haruichi and Aoi leap into the fray, with Haruichi's 36% released force barely giving him time to react before another Kaiju appears. The cooperation among the Kaijus alarms Haruichi until Kikoru Shinomiya haughtily arrives to save them, wielding an enormous ax and breaking through the Kaijus.

Kaiju No. 8 Episode 9 should see a flashback to sometime before the raid, where Kikoru is informed by Mina and Hoshina about receiving a personalized weapon due to the year's unusual number of powerful Kaijus. In the present, using her new ax, Kikoru demonstrates her incredible power and uses her Squadron Style Axe Techniques to take down two more Yoju.

Despite initially feeling the weapon was too boorish for her, Kikoru effectively wields it to great effect, prompting Reno to comment on how fitting the weapon is for her. Reno downs a Kaiju flying towards her, making it easier for Kikoru to kill it. Due to this synergy, Kikoru and Reno decide to team up, with Kikoru providing the main assault and Reno offering support.

Ikaruga informs his troops that Kikoru’s squad will disrupt the Kaijus' coordination, and the rest will aim for their backs where their weak points were. Hoshina, proud of Kikoru, focuses back on his fight with Kaiju No. 10. Realizing the kaiju enjoys combat, Hoshina asks Konomi to open Gate Three for him. He dodges blows from the beast as it smashes the gate anyway in Kaiju No. 8 Episode 9.

The humanoid Kaiju manages to sneak up on Hoshina and seemingly lands a punch. However, Kaiju No. 10 is revealed to have had his arm cut off as Hoshina has unleashed a 92% released force. Meanwhile, Kafka rescues Minase Akari from attacking Kaiju, earning gratitude from Minase. Their exchange is cut short as another Kaiju attacks, only to be swiftly defeated by Kikoru with her axe.

Reno joins them, and Kikoru assigns Kafka and Minase to aid the injured while she and Reno bait the kaiju. Reno warns Kafka to stay safe. Konomi announces the arrival of Nakanoshima and Ebina platoon, bolstering the defense force's morale in Kaiju No. 8 Episode 9. As more reinforcements arrive, Kafka reflects on the collective effort of everyone involved and is in awe of the division he is now a part of.

Hoshina, determined to defeat Kaiju No. 10, executes a series of Hoshina-style sword Slay Techniques and manages to sever the Kaiju’s hand and pierce its shell multiple times. The Kaiju seems to enjoy this even more and begins saying ‘Rival’ as he fights Hoshina. Hoshina slices up Kaiju’s arm into multiple segments and realizes that Kaiju’s core is a lot smaller than he thought.

Hoshina then uses Technique number six – Eightfold Slasher to cut the Kaiju’s body into eight segments. Konomi and the others at the control center begin celebrating, but Hoshina says it isn’t over yet. Kaiju No. 8 Episode 9 should conclude as No. 10 swells up and begins transforming the way No. 9 did in Episode 7.

For more spoilers like this and updates on Hoshina’s battle against the new humanoid Kaiju in the Kaiju No. 8 anime, stick with Pinkvilla.

*The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content.

